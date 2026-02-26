Live updates from the high school wrestling state tournament

New Ulm made the most of its first match in the Class 2A state wrestling tournament since its only previous appearance in 1999. The Eagles took care of Totino-Grace 53-17 in the semifinals at Grand Casino Arena.

The Eagles were the first to finish their match among the Class 2A quarterfinalists. That break allows those getting their first taste of the state tournament more time to soak in the experience and rest before facing Pierz in the semifinals.

“It feels good [to get that first win],” New Ulm junior Kane Johnson said. “All year we had been pretty low on the [rankings]. Throughout the year we kept proving ourselves and proving that we are up there with the other good teams.”

New Ulm was able to sit and watch No. 3 seed Pierz hold off a late rally from Perham for more than half an hour.

Johnson made two previous trips to state in the individual tournament, but getting to the team tournament is a bigger highlight.

“The first time I was here I was a little anxious. I’m sure the younger guys [were] feeling that way.=,” he said. “[Now that we’ve gotten] through that we’ll be totally fine. We’re having fun up here. That’s the most important thing. I’m looking more forward to team than individual.”