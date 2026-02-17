Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: Meet seven students who stood out

Tigers coach Joe Hyser knows that wouldn’t be possible without the emergence of sophomore guard Jumair Wright, who led the team with 22 points and five assists per game through Feb. 15.
Wright’s scorching three-game stretch started with 36 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in a Jan. 31 victory over rival Minneapolis North. He followed that up with 30 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals in Feb. 2 victory over Camden.
As if his performance in the first matchup wasn’t impressive enough, Wright erupted for a season-high 39 points in a Feb. 5 victory over Minneapolis North.
Last season, the Tigers were 11-16 and 6-6 in league play, but they surpassed that win total during a 12-game winning streak alone. That streak ended with a Feb. 13 loss to Minneapolis Southwest, but South still has a chance to get past Washburn atop the conference with Wright’s spark on the court.
“Jamair is one of the most talented players I have ever coached,” Hyser said. “His understanding of the game is beyond his age. As a sophomore, he has matured to where he plays both ends of the floor. He can score the ball extremely well and his passing is incredible the way he spreads the ball around. He also is embracing his role as a leader as well.”
