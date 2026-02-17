Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: Meet seven students who stood out

Oscar Anderson

Minnetonka • alpine skiing

Every high school athlete has a goal of winning a state championship. For Minnetonka senior Oscar Anderson, that started when his ski racing career began in the eighth grade in 2022.

“He joined the team without skiing a single slalom gate,” Minnetonka coach David Gartner said. “Very few start racing in eighth grade to make our school’s state team, let alone win the state championship.”

In his fifth year with Minnetonka, Anderson finished his career as Minnesota’s boys individual alpine skiing state champion at Giants Ridge in Biwabik on Feb. 10.

Anderson, who had a combined time of 1 minute, 11.22 seconds, became the first individual champion for the Skippers since Tim Owens in 1972. Minnetonka finished runner-up to Hill-Murray in the team standings.

“In my 10 years coaching Minnetonka alpine, I have not seen an athlete more focused on improvement,” Gartner said. “He barely missed a training session and continually analyzed video of himself skiing. He compared his skiing to video of World Cup-level skiers. Through all this hard work, he established a truly solid racing technique required to consistently handle demanding course conditions and overcome the pressure at big races to win.”

Sophia Anderson

Maple Grove • basketball

Not many people gave Maple Grove’s girls basketball team a chance to beat Minnetonka on Jan. 9, especially with senior standout Kate Holmquist sidelined with an injury.