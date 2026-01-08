Hockey is the common language between friendship forged 30 years ago

David Landes was 16 years old when his St. Paul Academy hockey coach asked who would host the team’s newest player, a foreign exchange student from Sweden, for the 1990-91 season. Landes’ hand was the first to shoot up.

Thirty-five years later, Landes and Dan Nyberg, his high school hockey teammate and foreign exchange “brother,” reunited in the Twin Cities with one goal in mind: Expose their sons, Tim and Niklas, and 16 other high school-aged Swedish players to Minnesota hockey.

Jarfalla Hockey Club, an under-18 Swedish team, traveled 4,256 miles from the northeast suburbs of Stockholm for the World Juniors Exhibition Showcase, a seven-game series against Junior Gold A teams across the metro from Dec. 31 to Jan. 4.

But the 10-day trip to the U.S. — complete with a college tour of St. Olaf, a Gophers basketball game and a SPA practice session — wasn’t about hopping on a plane back home victorious after beating White Bear Lake 8-2 or watching Sweden’s under-20 national team take down Team USA in a World Junior Championship game on New Year’s Eve.

It wasn’t really about hockey at all. The team’s journey to Minnesota, over three decades in the making, was about finding a common language.

“Hockey indirectly changed the trajectory of my life,” Landes recalled from the stands during the World Juniors game between Sweden vs. Switzerland on Dec. 28. “Hockey has been this glue. Hockey is something that everyone can unite around, understand and remind us more of what we have in common than our differences.”

The sport also changed the life trajectory of Nyberg, who sat just a few seats down at Grand Casino Arena, watching white and yellow jerseys barrel into each other.

“[We thought] maybe we can get all these Swedish kids together and celebrate this common passion and expose them to high school hockey here,” Nyberg added.