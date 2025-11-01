All classifications for football have arrived at the state quarterfinals. That takes two rounds in Class 6A, and three rounds in the other classes.

Seeding for the football state tournaments for Classes 5A down to Nine-Player was revealed by the Minnesota State High School League on Saturday.

Here are the tournament brackets, with sites and start times:

Highlighting the news, Elk River, the defending Class 5A state champion, was given the No. 1 seed in the North bracket of the 5A tournament and will face fourth seed Minneapolis Washburn in the quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Nov. 8 at Forest Lake. Alexandria, which defeated Elk River during the regular season 52-16, is the No. 2 seed in that region.

Elk River beat Alexandria (9-1) 33-24 for last year’s 5A state championship.

Elk River (8-2) entered Friday’s Section 7 championship as the two seed against No. 1 Monticello. The Elks defeated Monticello 28-23 at Monticello, avenging their only other regular-season loss.

Undefeated St. Thomas Academy received the No. 1 seed in the South bracket in 5A and will face fourth seed Rochester Mayo in the quarterfinals at noon Nov. 8 at Woodbury. Chanhassen, which defeated Chaska 14-0 on Friday to advance, received the second seed in the South bracket.

Other teams to earn No. 1 seeds include Grand Rapids and Marshall in 4A, Annandale and Waseca in 3A, Jackson Country Central in 2A and Minneota in 1A.