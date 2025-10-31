Live: Football playoff updates from Class 6A’s second round and section finals in the other classes

Teams across Minnesota are vying for a spot in next week’s state quarterfinals.

Strib Varsity will provide live updates from the following games:

East Ridge at Maple Grove

St. Michael-Albertville at Rosemount

Edina at Forest Lake

Moorhead at Woodbury

Check out the full Class 6A bracket and the section tournament brackets for Class 5A down to Nine-Player.

St. Michael-Albertville quarterback Ty Haring (11) runs through a pack of Rosemount defenders during the second half of a Class 6A football playoff game Friday. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Updates from around Minnesota

Cretin-Derham Hall 49, Mahtomedi 44: Izaak Johnson threw his seventh touchdown pass of the game for Cretin-Derham Hall with 3:08 left to play. Mark Graff’s TD run got the Zephyrs close with 46 seconds left, but it’s over now.

Edina 31, Forest Lake 30: Edina stopped an attempt at a two-point conversion in overtime and took the victory.

Eden Prairie 21, Champlin Park 16: It’s a final, Eden Prairie advancing to play Edina next week.