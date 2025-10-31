Skip to main content
Live: Football playoff updates from Class 6A’s second round and section finals in the other classes

A berth in the state tournament quarterfinals are on the line for teams across Minnesota.

St. Michael-Albertville running back Wyatt Mosher (4), right, celebrates after scoring a touchdown with teammates Grady Riebel (51) and Phil Harris (90) in the fourth quarter of a Class 6A football playoff game Friday. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Jim Paulsen, Marcus Fuller, Joe Christensen and Alicia Tipcke

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Teams across Minnesota are vying for a spot in next week’s state quarterfinals.

Strib Varsity will provide live updates from the following games:

  • East Ridge at Maple Grove
  • St. Michael-Albertville at Rosemount
  • Edina at Forest Lake
  • Moorhead at Woodbury

Follow live results on Strib Varsity’s scoreboard. Check out the full Class 6A bracket and the section tournament brackets for Class 5A down to Nine-Player.

You can also watch these games on Strib Varsity:

At 9:30 p.m., tune in for Episode 12 of “Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver.” In addition to scores and highlights, Shaver will interview players, coaches and reporters in the field. And you won’t want to miss the Taco Bell Teams of the Night — two teams will be picked to receive hundreds of tacos at practice next week.

St. Michael-Albertville quarterback Ty Haring (11) runs through a pack of Rosemount defenders during the second half of a Class 6A football playoff game Friday. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Updates from around Minnesota

Cretin-Derham Hall 49, Mahtomedi 44: Izaak Johnson threw his seventh touchdown pass of the game for Cretin-Derham Hall with 3:08 left to play. Mark Graff’s TD run got the Zephyrs close with 46 seconds left, but it’s over now.

Updates from around Minnesota

Edina 31, Forest Lake 30: Edina stopped an attempt at a two-point conversion in overtime and took the victory.

Eden Prairie 21, Champlin Park 16: It’s a final, Eden Prairie advancing to play Edina next week.

Updates from around Minnesota

Edina 31, Forest Lake 24: After Forest Lake tied the score with a field goal with a second left in the fourth quarter, Mason West ran in a touchdown in overtime for Edina.

Fergus Falls 27, Becker 26: Becker had a chance to go ahead with a two-point try after a fourth-quarter touchdown but failed.

Final: Moorhead 64, Woodbury 48

Jett Feeney passed for five touchdowns and ran for another, David Mack scored three TDs, adding a key interception, and Moorhead outlasted host Woodbury in a wild section final Friday night.

Moorhead (5-5) advanced to the third round of the 6A playoffs and will face Centennial next week. Woodbury got four touchdowns in a spectacular performance from Mark Mathis but finished its season at 7-3.

Moorhead scored touchdowns on its first eight possessions, but Woodbury kept it within a one-possession game until late in the third quarter.

Mack’s interception came with the Spuds leading 41-36 in the third quarter. That led to a 20-yard touchdown run from Ty Walker. Taye Reich followed with his second touchdown run of the game.

— Joe Christensen

4Q: Moorhead 64, Woodbury 42

Jett Feeney with a rushing TD to go with his five passing TDs.

— Joe Christensen

Updates from around Minnesota

Cretin-Derham Hall 35, Mahtomedi 8: Izaak Johnson is up to five touchdown passes for Cretin-Derham Hall. One of them went 65 yards, another 48, another 41.

Minnetonka 14, Prior Lake 7: This one has eased to a halt, the second-seeded Skippers advancing to play St. Michael-Albertville, a No. 5 seed with a misleading 5-5 record thanks to its difficult schedule.

Final: Maple Grove 55, East Ridge 18

The Crimson extended their winning streak to 23 games behind the QB-RB tandem of Kaden Harney and James Engle, who accounted for seven of the team’s eight touchdowns Friday. The last time Maple Grove was defeated was two years ago in this same round. This group resembles the 2022 state championship team.

The Crimson advance to play Lakeville South next Friday in the quarterfinals.

— Marcus Fuller

Updates from around Minnesota

Centennial 28, Shakopee 3: That’s a final. Centennial heads to the quarterfinals a 9-1 record and will play the winner of Moorhead-Woodbury next.

Elk River 27, Monticello 23: Elk River avenges a loss with a more important victory in the Class 5A, Section 7 final. Braedon Becker’s two fourth-quarter TD runs won it for the Elks.

4Q: Moorhead 57, Woodbury 42

Touchdown Moorhead. That’s eight of those in eight drives for the Spuds. Taye Reich with a 10-yard run, and the Spuds add a two-point conversion. Wow.

— Joe Christensen

Updates from around Minnesota

Cretin-Derham Hall 27, Mahtomedi 8: Izaak Johnson has thrown four touchdown passes for Cretin-Derham Hall.

Edina 24, Forest Lake 21: A field goal with 5:01 left to play gives the Hornets the lead.

4Q: Moorhead 49, Woodbury 42

Mark Mathis just made another spectacular play for Woodbury. Emmett Snuggerud put up a 24-yard pass toward the sideline, and it went right past a defender’s reach, and Mathis caught it for a touchdown. The two-point try failed, but the Royals made it a one-possession game with 11:08 remaining.

— Joe Christensen

Updates from around Minnesota

Centennial 21, Shakopee 3: Centennial, with its 8-1 record and No. 1 seed, gets a little more comfortable.

Marshall 22, Rocori 7: Marshall’s two TDs are all the scoring in the second half of the Class 4A, Section 2 final.

4Q: Maple Grove 49, East Ridge 18

In the third quarter, Kaden Harney added his third touchdown of the game on a 20-yard run. Cedric Tomes answered for East Ridge, capping a 16-play drive with a 2-yard scoring run. Both teams showed off their dual-threat QBs late with Harney getting into the end zone again on a 3-yard run.

— Marcus Fuller

Updates from around Minnesota

Edina 21, Forest Lake 21: Touchdown runs two minutes apart late in the third quarter by Edina’s Chase Bjorgaard tie it up.

Eden Prairie 14, Champlin Park 10: Another tight Class 6A game, the third seed leading No. 2.

Minnetonka 14, Prior Lake 7: Caleb Francois scores on a 33-yard fourth-quarter run and puts the Skippers ahead.

3Q: Moorhead 49, Woodbury 36

Moorhead has stretched this to the biggest lead of the game. The Spuds had first-and-goal but got pushed back to the 20-yard line. No problem. Zak Walker scored on a double reverse, making a big cut at about the 10-yard line. Moorhead also converted the two-point conversion.

— Joe Christensen

Updates from around Minnesota

Minneapolis North 56, St. Croix Lutheran 44: The score is final, and the final points came via a pick-six by North’s Ahmod Powell. North is 10-0 and the champion of Class 3A, Section 4.

Spring Lake Park 28, Buffalo 10: Now undefeated Spring Lake Park is asserting itself, in Class 5A, Section 6.

Updates from around Minnesota

Chanhassen 14, Chaska 0: It’s a final score, with Chanhassen advancing and waiting to see what see that 9-1 record is worth when the brackets are revealed Saturday morning. The Storm’s loss was to undefeated St. Thomas Academy.

Champlin Park 10, Eden Prairie 7: Champlin Park, 8-1 with a loss to Centennial, creeps ahead. Champlin Park is a No. 2 seed, Eden Prairie a No. 3.

Updates from around Minnesota

Cretin-Derham Hall 7, Mahtomedi 0: Cretin-Derham Hall. 6-3 and seeded second in Class 5A, Section 4, takes a lead over the section’s top seed, the 8-1 Zephyrs. Mahtomedi has already defeated Cretin-Derham Hall once this season, 28-27 on Oct. 10.

Minneapolis North 50, St. Croix Lutheran 44: Logan Lachermeier is up to seven touchdown passes for the Polars, and they’ve needed every one. He’s thrown three in the fourth quarter.

Final: St. Michael-Albertville 14, Rosemount 0

The schedule that kneecapped St. Michael-Albertville during the season paid off Friday as the Knights’ surprised Rosemount 14-0 to advance to the Class 6A state tournament. Rosemount struggled to move the ball against the fast and physical STMA defense.

When Rosemount did have some success moving the ball, miscues cost it. The Irish fumbled twice. St. Michael-Albertville took advantage both times, turning both into touchdown drives. Braylon Bohm scored on a 6-yard run in the first quarter, and Wyatt Mosher had a 6-yard gallop in the fourth quarter. Rosemount turned the ball over four times. St. Michael-Albertville did not make a turnover.

St. Michael-Albertville moved to 5-5 and will play either Prior Lake or Minnetonka in the quarterfinals next week at Farmington.

— Jim Paulsen

3Q: Moorhead 41, Woodbury 36

Nobody has punted yet. What a crazy back-and-forth game. Jett Feeney just threw his fifth touchdown pass — a 70-yarder on a post pattern for Zak Walker, putting Moorhead back in front.

— Joe Christensen

3Q: Woodbury 36, Moorhead 35

After halftime, Woodbury picked right up where everybody left off. Mark Mathis ran for a 17-yard touchdown, even though about four Spuds players had a chance to tackle him. Woodbury converted the two-point conversion to take the lead.

— Joe Christensen

Updates from around Minnesota

Forest Lake 21, Edina 7: Mack Jurkovich extended the Rangers’ lead with a 52-yard touchdown run.

Minnetonka 7, Prior Lake 0: James Fitch threw a touchdown pass to Kirion Vogel in the third quarter and gave the Skippers, the No. 2 seed, the lead over the No. 3 seed.

4Q: St. Michael-Albertville 14, Rosemount 0

Two Rosemount fumbles have turned into two St. Michael-Albertville touchdowns. Wyatt Mosher capped an 89-yard drive with a 6-yard scoring run. On the Irish’s first play from scrimmage after the ensuing kickoff, Finn Macken threw an interception. The Rosemount stands have gone silent.

— Jim Paulsen

Updates from around Minnesota

Hill-Murray 31, South St. Paul 18: It’s a final score, and Hill-Murray heads to the Class 4A quarterfinals with a 9-1 record. We’ll see what seed that leads to when the brackets are revealed Saturday morning.

Totino-Grace 35, Fridley 7: Ben Berger wound up with four touchdown runs, and Totino-Grace heads to the quarterfinals 6-4. It’s the top seed in Class 4A, Section 4, and that seems about right considering its other playoff win was 59-7 over St. Paul Como Park.

Updates from around Minnesota

Eden Prairie 7, Champlin Park 3: Jackson Bakkum scored for Eden Prairie in a tight Class 6A game at Champlin Park.

Monticello 16, Elk River 14: The Magic have two touchdown passes from Carson Deibele, the Elks have two TD runs from Levi Harris. This is Class 5A, Section 7, and Monticello is one of the two teams that have defeated Elk River this season.

4Q: St. Michael-Albertville 7, Rosemount 0

This game is moving along briskly. Rosemount appeared to be moving toward a game-tying score, but the Irish fumbled at the STMA 11. And the Knights are responding, moving past midfield. Have to start thinking about a possible upset in the making.

— Jim Paulsen

Updates from around Minnesota

Lakeville South 15, Mounds View 0: Nic Swanson rushed for his second touchdown of the game in this Class 6A clash.

Spring Lake Park 7, Buffalo 3: We’re in Class 5A here, undefeated Spring Lake Park just ahead of 6-3 Buffalo.

Updates from around Minnesota

St. Croix Lutheran 37, Minneapolis North 36: Lutheran tacked on a scoring run to counter Logan Lachermeier’s fifth touchdown pass of the game for North in the Class 3A, Section 4 final.

Forest Lake 14, Edina 7: Connor Johnson put the Rangers ahead with 11 seconds left in the first half, throwing a TD pass to Kevin Ndirangu.

Halftime: Moorhead 35, Woodbury 28

There were 28 seconds left when Moorhead started this last drive. What, did you think the Spuds would not score? After some big gains and timeouts, Jett Feeney found David Mack for a 5-yard touchdown pass with seven seconds remaining in the half.

— Joe Christensen

Halftime: Maple Grove 35, East Ridge 12

Less than a minute left was enough time for Maple Grove to pull further away going into halftime. Kaden Harney’s solid clock management produced enough time on a six-play, 65-yard scoring drive that was capped by a 15-yard run by James Engle. The senior tailback had four TDs in the first half, including three on the ground. Tomes threw for 188 yards and two scores in the first half but had one crucial turnover.

— Marcus Fuller

2Q: Maple Grove 28, East Ridge 12

East Ridge continued to have success in the passing game with Cedric Tomes to Akeed Ali. The tandem connected three times for 62 yards on the Raptors’ second touchdown drive of the game. Ali’s 11-yard TD was his second score of the game. He has seven catches for 155 yards in the first half.

— Marcus Fuller

2Q: Moorhead 28, Woodbury 28

These teams can do no wrong — on offense, at least. Emmett Snuggerud hit Shawn Rekowski for an 8-yard touchdown pass on a nifty misdirection play. The Royals tried their first PAT kick, and it was blocked, leaving the score tied.

— Joe Christensen

2Q: Moorhead 28, Woodbury 22

Jett Feeney hit David Mack for an 8-yard touchdown pass, as the Spuds scored their fourth touchdown on their fourth drive.

— Joe Christensen

Updates from around Minnesota

St. Croix Lutheran 30, Minneapolis North 28: Colin Avery rushed for his third touchdown of the game, 65 yards, in this Class 3A, Section 4 final.

Forest Lake 7, Edina 7: Connor Johnson passed to DJ Westman to pull Forest Lake even.

2Q: Maple Grove 28, East Ridge 6

History was made on Maple Grove’s fourth touchdown of the game. James Engle sprinted through a gaping hole cleared up the middle by his offensive line to score his 24th career rushing touchdown. This one was a 44-yarder, and it breaks the Crimson single-season record set by Derrick Jameson in 2021.

— Marcus Fuller

2Q: Woodbury 22, Moorhead 21

Six drives in this game, six touchdowns, three apiece. On fourth-and-goal from the 8, Emmett Snuggerud found tight end Ethan Hauser, who made a nifty catch, keeping a foot down. Woodbury’s two-point attempt got stuffed this time.

— Joe Christensen

Updates from around Minnesota

Centennial 7, Shakopee 0: The top seed in its quadrant of the Class 6A bracket, Centennial is 8-1, its only loss to Andover.

Lakeville South 7, Mounds View 0: Second-seeded Lakeville South takes a lead over the third seeds in a Class 6A game.

South St. Paul 12, Hill-Murray 7: The Packers seize a lead in Class 4A, Section 1. Hill-Murray (8-1) is the top seed, South St. Paul (8-1) No. 2.

2Q: Maple Grove 21, East Ridge 6

Maple Grove turned the first turnover of the game into points after Cedric Tomes’ fumble ended a strong East Ridge possession. The Crimson converted on third-and-17 with Kaden Harney’s 43-yard pass to Henry Knutson. Five plays later, Harney scored on a 16-yard run for a two-touchdown lead.

— Marcus Fuller

St. Michael-Albertville defensive lineman Phil Harris (90), far right, scrambles toward the football after Rosemount running back Jeru Bean (5) fumbled the football in the first half of a Class 6A football playoff game Friday. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Halftime: St. Michael-Albertville 7, Rosemount 0

St. Michael-Albertville has been the dominant team in the first half. The Knights have played a tough schedule, and it’s paying off. They look like the faster, more physical team, and they’re shutting down Rosemount’s running game. The Irish mounted a drive late in the half, but STMA held and forced a punt.

— Jim Paulsen

2Q: Moorhead 21, Woodbury 16

Never a dull moment here in Woodbury. Every drive has been a touchdown thus far. Moorhead’s Taye Reich just sprinted up the middle, running through tacklers for a 43-yard touchdown run.

— Joe Christensen

Updates from around Minnesota

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 12, Holy Angels 7: It’s a final, the Red Knights winning Class 4A, Section 5. Benilde-St. Margaret’s, the No. 2 seed, will take an 8-3 record to the quarterfinals. Holy Angels (8-2) was the top seed.

Edina 7, Forest Lake 0: Mason West passed to Chase Bjorgaard to give the Hornets the lead in this Class 6A game. Edina is the fourth seed, leading the top seed.

1Q: Maple Grove 14, East Ridge 6

The Crimson took advantage of a short field on their second drive of the night. James Engle Jr. used a juke move to break into the open field for a 36-yard touchdown. It was his 23rd rushing TD of the season, which ties a team record.

— Marcus Fuller

1Q: Woodbury 16, Moorhead 14

Jett Feeney threw his second touchdown pass of the game, a 30-yarder to Zak Walker. Woodbury answered again, this time with a 90-yard kickoff return touchdown by Mark Mathis. The Royals converted the two-point conversion again.

— Joe Christensen

Updates from around Minnesota

Fergus Falls 6, Becker 0: Eston Bethel passed to Parker Thielke for a TD and the lead in the Class 4A, Section 8 final.

Totino-Grace 21, Fridley 7: Ben Bergen runs in another TD — this one was 27 yards, the other 25 — in Class 4A, Section 4.

1Q: Maple Grove 7, East Ridge 6

The Raptors returned the favor after allowing a big pass play. Tomes faked a run to freeze Maple Grove’s defense and hit Akeed Ali for a 69-yard touchdown. The extra point pass failed.

— Marcus Fuller

Rosemount quarterback Finn Macken (15) is pulled down for a sack by St. Michael-Albertville linebacker Cooper Steele (16) Rosemount quarterback in the first half of a Class 6A football playoff game on Friday. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

1Q: St. Michael-Albertville 7, Rosemount 0

St. Michael-Albertville made Rosemount pay for an early mistake. The Irish fumbled on their second play from scrimmage. The Knights recovered at their own 45 and drove 55 yards in 11 plays, taking a 7-0 lead on a 6-yard run by Braylon Bohm. STMA converted two fourth downs on that drive.

— Jim Paulsen

1Q: Woodbury 8, Moorhead 7

The Royals answered immediately with a touchdown, capped with a 6-yard run from Mark Mathis. Woodbury coach Andy Hill used the momentum, going for two, and Mathis delivered again with a run to the left side.

— Joe Christensen

Updates from around Minnesota

Minneapolis North 29, Minneapolis Southwest 22: Logan Lachermeier has four TD passes for North, two of them to Anthony Deline, in this Class 3A, Section 4 final. Colin Avery has two TD runs for Southwest.

Alexandria 8, Bemidji 0: Class 5A, Section 8 produces your first update from the 7 p.m. starts. Talen Witt scored on a run.

1Q: Maple Grove 7, East Ridge 0

East Ridge moved the ball on its first drive into Maple Grove territory with a 20-plus-yard run and pass from Cedric Tomes. But Maple Grove forced a turnover on downs to avoid falling behind early. It didn’t take long for the Crimson to strike first, with Kaden Harney connecting with James Engle Jr. on a 76-yard touchdown pass.

— Marcus Fuller

1Q: Moorhead 7, Woodbury 0

The Spuds fed Taye Reich for most of the opening drive, and then Jett Feeney hit David Mack in stride for a 37-yard touchdown.

— Joe Christensen

Updates from around Minnesota

Totino-Grace 14, Fridley 7: Jenovic Kadindula’s touchdown run gets Fridley closer in Class 4A, Section 4, where teams from the same neighborhood are clashing.

Minneapolis Washburn 10, Minneapolis Southwest 0: The Millers add a field goal in their first section title game since 2011, when they lost to Holy Family. They also lost in section finals in 2010 and 2009.

Pregame: Edina at Forest Lake

Top seed Forest Lake has the challenge tonight of slowing Edina, which is 5-4 and seeded fourth but has lost only to teams still alive in the Class 6A bracket.

Forest Lake is 8-1, its only loss to Mounds View.

— Alicia Tipcke

Halloween spirit is showing at Forest Lake, in this case in video reporter Alicia Tipcke's accessories. (Alicia Tipcke/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Updates from around Minnesota

Kasson-Mantorville 31, Byron 28: The KoMets knock off undefeated Byron in the Class 4A, Section 1 final and take a spot in the quarterfinals. Kasson-Mantorville avenged its only loss of the season, 34-20 to Byron on Oct. 3. Byron (9-1) had been the class of Class 4A all season, featuring running back Carson Heimer. Kasson-Mantorville (9-1) last made it to the quarterfinals in 2021, when it finished as runner-up in Class 4A.

Minneapolis North 14, St. Croix Lutheran 14: A pass from Logan Lachermeier to Anthony Deline pulls the Polars even with St. Croix Lutheran. Lutheran’s second touchdown came on a 7-yard run by Samuel Larson.

Updates from around Minnesota

Chanhassen 7, Chaska 0: Chanhassen pulls ahead in this Class 5A, Section 2 final between school district rivals. Chan already has a victory over Chaska this season, 28-14 on Oct. 3.

St. Thomas Academy 17, Two Rivers 0: Undefeated and top-seeded St. Thomas Academy adds to its lead in the Class 5A, Section 3 final. Two Rivers (5-4) is the third seed.

Updates from around Minnesota

Totino-Grace 7, Fridley 0: Henry Cone to Michael Sarych got Totino-Grace started in the Class 4A, Section 4 final, and then Ben Bergen ran for a touchdown.

Minneapolis North 7, St. Croix Lutheran 6: The Polars lead in the Class 3A, Section 4 final in which both teams are undefeated, North 9-0 and Lutheran 10-0. Logan Lachermeier threw a short TD pass to Tyshone Jenkins, and St. Croix Lutheran got a 31-yard TD run from Colin Avery.

Rosemount players gather before facing St. Michael-Albertville in a Class 6A football playoff game on Friday. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Pregame: St. Michael-Albertville at Rosemount

It’s more than damp at Irish Stadium. There was some reminiscing in the press box about the old days of the field, when is was grass and used for soccer, marching band and football. A night like tonight would have turned this field into a quagmire. It’s a good night for Rosemount football — the Irish run the ball well, with good depth in the backfield, and sophomore QB Finn Macken has gotten progressively better as the season has gone on. The Irish still play rough on defense. Linebacker Max Jones runs well to the ball and knows how to send a message when he meets the ball carrier. St. Michael-Albertville is playing its best football of the season. The Knights are on a three-game winning streak after a disappointing 1-5 start.

— Jim Paulsen

Pregame: Moorhead at Woodbury, 7 p.m.

It’s been raining in Woodbury, but the host Royals (7-2) and the Moorhead Spuds (5-4) are warming up for tonight’s elimination game. Which team will advance to the third round of the 6A playoffs? Moorhead quarterback Jett Feeney will have a lot to say about that in his third game since returning from a shoulder injury. But don’t overlook Woodbury QB Emmett Snuggerud, with the Royals on a five-game winning streak.

— Joe Christensen

Woodbury quarterback Emmett Snuggerud warms up before Friday's game against Moorhead (Joe Christensen/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Updates from around Minnesota

Minneapolis Washburn 6, Minneapolis Southwest 0: Washburn, led by 1,000-yard rusher Henry Eichten, is trying to reach the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2007. Eichten is the school’s first to rush for more than 1,000 yards since 2013. This one is the Class 5A, Section 5 final.

St. Thomas 7, Two Rivers 0: Tristan Karl rushed for a touchdown for the Cadets in the Class 5A, Section 3 final.

Updates from around Minnesota

Upsala/Swanville 54, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 12: Class 1A, Section 5 at the Fargodome goes to top seed Upsala/Swanville, now 9-1.

Kasson-Mantorville 31, Byron 28: The KoMets sneak ahead of undefeated Byron in the Class 4A, Section 1 final.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 12, Holy Angels 7: The Red Knights seize an advantage in Class 4A, Section 5.

Barnesville 6, Hawley 0: They’ve fired up another one in the Fargodome, the Class 2A, Section 8 championship. Barnesville (7-3) is the second seed, Hawley (3-7) the fifth seed. Hawley got here by beating top seed Frazee last week.

Updates from around Minnesota

A pair of final scores from afternoon games at Southwest Minnesota State keep two of Minnesota’s longest winning streaks alive.

Minneota 42, Dawson-Boyd 16: Minnesota’s longest active winning streak is on to the Class 1A quarterfinals. Minneota, winner of 42 games in a row, took an afternoon victory in Section 4 at Southwest Minnesota State.

Jackson County Central 30, LeSueur-Henderson 6: JCC is now the winner of 22 games in a row. This one is the Class 2A, Section 3 final, also at Southwest Minnesota State. Jackson County Central’s only losses since 2021 were to Barnesville in the 2022 and 2023 state semifinals.

Others that are final:

Breckenridge 29, Parkers Prairie 14: Breckenridge runs its record to 11-0 in winning Class 1A, Section 6 at the Fargodome, where four Minnesota playoff games are being held. Let’s just get on the record that Fargo is not in Minnesota.

Holdingford 48, Osakis 14: Also at the Fargodome, Holding improves to 11-0 in winning Class 2A, Section 6.

Murray County Central 31, Springfield 20: Springfield’s first loss of the season ends its season, in the Class 1A, Section 3 final at Southwest Minnesota State. Springfield was the state runner-up in 1A last season.

And some ongoing games:

Byron 28, Kasson-Mantorville 24: Undefeated Class 4A power Byron is getting a challenge. Kasson-Mantorville’s only loss this season was 34-20 to Byron in early October.

Holy Angels 7, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 6: The top two seeds in Class 4A, Section 5 are playing a tight one.

Pregame: Maple Grove vs. East Ridge, 7 p.m.

Top seed Maple Grove and fourth seed East Ridge haven’t faced each other on the football field since 2022. That was the year the Crimson won their second state championship. The Raptors lost 24-17 that year to MG in the Class 6A quarterfinals, but the two teams are much further apart in talent this time around.

The Crimson (9-0) average 40 points per game. The Raptors (5-4) average 17 points. Gophers basketball recruit Cedric Tomes has played three games since returning from a broken finger earlier this month, including East Ridge’s 28-20 win vs. Andover last week in the first round. Maple Grove hasn’t lost a game since falling in the second round of the playoffs vs. Edina in 2023.

— Marcus Fuller

