How the Minnesota Top 25 fared in playoff games

Three teams in the top 10 — No. 3 Rosemount, No. 8 Forest Lake and No. 9 Byron — lost to teams that didn’t make the list.

St. Michael-Albertville quarterback Ty Haring (11) runs through a pack of Rosemount defenders during the second half of a Class 6A football playoff game Friday at Rosemount High School. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Kevin Bertels and Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The high school football teams played for state quarterfinal spots Friday. Here’s a look at the results of teams that Strib Varsity’s Jim Paulsen included in his Minnesota Top 25.

How the Minnesota Top 25 fared

Note: Seed in the state or section tournament is in square brackets.

1. [1] Maple Grove (10-0): defeated [4] East Ridge 55-18 at Maple Grove. Marcus Fuller covered the game for Strib Varsity. Up next: quarterfinal Nov. 7 vs. [2] Lakeville South at Eastview High School.

2. [1] Centennial (9-1): defeated [4] Shakopee 28-3 at Centennial. Centennial heads to the quarterfinals with a loss to Andover the only blemish on its record. Up next: quarterfinal Nov. 6 vs. [6] Moorhead at Spring Lake Park High School.

3. [1] Rosemount (8-2): lost to [5] St. Michael-Albertville 14-0 at Rosemount. Jim Paulsen covered the game for Strib Varsity.

4. [2] Lakeville South (8-2): defeated [3] Mounds View 37-0 at Lakeville South. Griffen Dean and Nic Swanson each rushed for two touchdowns for Lakeville South. Up next: quarterfinal Nov. 7 vs. [1] Maple Grove at Eastview High School.

5. [1] St. Thomas Academy (5A, 10-0): defeated [2] Two Rivers 32-19 at St. Thomas Academy. Tristan Karl threw two touchdown passes for the Cadets. One went to Todd Rogalski, who also scored on an interception return. Up next: state quarterfinal Nov. 8, opponent and site TBD by seeding Saturday.

6. [2] Minnetonka (8-2): defeated [3] Prior Lake 14-7 at Minnetonka (watch the game on demand). Caleb Francois scored his 26th touchdown of the season for Minnetonka. Up next: quarterfinal Nov. 6 vs. [5] St. Michael-Albertville at Farmington High School.

7. [3] Eden Prairie (8-2): defeated [2] Champlin Park 21-16 at Champlin Park. Eden Prairie’s Gavin Walden rushed for a touchdown and returned an interception for another. Up next: quarterfinal Nov. 7 winner vs. [4] Edina at Osseo High School.

8. [1] Forest Lake (8-2): lost to [4] Edina 31-30 in overtime at Forest Lake. Edina stopped Forest Lake’s attempt for a two-point conversion after the Hornets had taken a seven-point lead on a run by quarterback Mason West in the first possession of overtime. Chase Bjorgaard rushed for two touchdowns for Edina, and he caught a touchdown pass from West. Connor Johnson threw two touchdown passes for Forest Lake.

9. [1] Byron (4A, 9-1): lost to [2] Kasson-Mantorville 31-28 at Rochester Mayo High School. Jeremiah Peterson’s 15-yard TD run and the PAT by Miles Bungum in the fourth quarter rallied the KoMets to victory. Byron led 21-10 at halftime, but the KoMets scored twice in the third quarter to take a 24-21 lead. Carson Heimer’s 20-yard TD run — his third TD of the game — and the PAT gave Byron a 28-24 lead going into the fourth quarter. Heimer finished with 231 rushing yards in 26 attempts. Parker Richards rushed for 150 yards and a TD and Peterson rushed for 92 and two TDs for KoMets. The Bears defeated the KoMets 34-20 in Week 6 (Oct. 3).

10. [1] Chanhassen (5A, 9-1): defeated [2] Chaska 14-0 at Chanhassen. It was the second shutout of the season for Chanhassen and the second time Chanhassen defeated Chaska. The score was 28-14 on Oct. 3. Up next: state quarterfinal Nov. 8, opponent and site TBD by seeding Saturday.

11. [6] Moorhead (6-4): defeated [2] Woodbury 64-48 at Woodbury. Joe Christensen covered the game for Strib Varsity. Up next: quarterfinal Nov. 6 vs. [1] Centennial at Spring Lake Park High School.

12. [1] Spring Lake Park (5A, 10-0): defeated [2] Buffalo 45-16 at Spring Lake Park. Spring Lake Park defeated Buffalo for the second time this month. Last time it was 21-7 in Week 7, Oct. 10. Up next: state quarterfinal Nov. 8, opponent and site TBD by seeding Saturday.

13. [1] Jackson County Central (2A, 10-0): defeated [3] LeSueur-Henderson 30-6 at Southwest Minnesota State. Jackson County Central won its fourth consecutive section title and has won 22 games in a row. Its only losses since 2021 were to Barnesville in the 2022 and 2023 state semifinals. Up next: quarterfinal Nov. 6 or 8, opponent and site TBD by seeding Saturday.

14. [1] Alexandria (5A, 9-1): defeated [2] Bemidji 49-21 at Alexandria. Talan Witt ran for four TDs and passed for a TD while Brody Berg ran for two TDs for the Cardinals, who led 30-6 at halftime and 49-14 after three quarters. On Oct. 3 in Alexandria, Alexandria edged Bemidji 36-35. Up next: state quarterfinal Nov. 8, opponent and site TBD by seeding Saturday.

15. [1] Minneota (1A, 10-0): defeated [2] Dawson-Boyd 42-16 at Southwest Minnesota State. Tristen Sussner passed for three touchdowns and ran for one for Minneota, which has won 43 games in a row, Minnesota’s longest active streak. Up next: quarterfinal Nov. 7, opponent and site TBD by seeding Saturday.

16. [1] Marshall (4A, 10-0): defeated [2] Rocori 22-7 at Southwest Minnesota State. Marshall did all the second-half scoring, two touchdowns. Up next: state quarterfinal Nov. 6, opponent and site TBD by seeding Saturday.

17. [1] Annandale (3A, 10-0): defeated [3] Foley 37-14 at St. Cloud Tech. Annandale played its closest game in five weeks; nobody has finished within 20 points of the Cardinals this season. Up next: quarterfinal Nov. 7 or 8, opponent and site TBD by seeding Saturday.

18. [2] Champlin Park (8-2): lost to [3] Eden Prairie 21-16 at Champlin Park. Eden Prairie’s Gavin Walden rushed for a touchdown and returned an interception for another.

19. [1] Minneapolis North (3A, 10-0): defeated [2] St. Croix Lutheran 56-44 at Minneapolis North. Logan Lachermeier threw seven touchdown passes for North, three to Anthony Deline and two to J’Marion Sanders. Colin Avery rushed for three touchdowns for St. Croix Lutheran. Up next: quarterfinal Nov. 8, opponent and site TBD by seeding Saturday.

20. [1] Pine Island (3A, 10-0): defeated [2] Winona Cotter 34-0 at Kasson-Mantorville High School. Nick Thein rushed 25 times for 227 yards and a TD. Thein, a senior, has rushed for 1,844 yards and 28 TDs this season. Cody Schiltz scored on a 1-yard run and a 7-yard run for Pine Island, which put up its seventh shutout of the season. Up next: quarterfinal Nov. 8, opponent and site TBD by seeding Saturday.

21. [1] Monticello (5A, 8-2): lost to [2] Elk River 28-23 at Monticello. Carson Deibele threw two TD passes for Monticello. Garett Bauer caught one of them and ran for another touchdown.

22. [2] Elk River (5A, 8-2): defeated [1] Monticello 28-23 at Monticello. Braedon Becker rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns for the Elks, who avenged a regular-season loss to the Magic. Up next: state quarterfinal Nov. 8, opponent and site TBD by seeding Saturday.

23. [1] Mahtomedi (5A, 8-2): lost to [2] Cretin-Derham Hall 49-44 at Mahtomedi. Izaak Johnson threw his seventh touchdown pass of the game for Cretin-Derham Hall with 3:08 left to play. Mark Graff’s TD run got the Zephyrs close with 46 seconds left.

24. [4] Shakopee (6-4): lost to [1] Centennial 28-3 at Centennial. Shakopee started the season 3-0.

25. [1] Hill-Murray (4A, 9-1): defeated [2] South St. Paul 31-18 at Hill-Murray. Brayden Hartmann threw three touchdown passes for Hill-Murray. Up next: state quarterfinal Nov. 6, opponent and site TBD by seeding Saturday.

