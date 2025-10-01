Minnesota high school boys cross-country top-10 polls: Week 6

A single change was made in the Minnesota boys cross-country rankings for Week 6.

Perham’s Matt Jorgenson joined the Class 2A individual top 10 in the sixth spot. He knocked Detroit Lakes’ Connor Malecka to seventh, St. Paul Como Park’s Charlie Loth to eighth, Marshall’s Samuel Duetz to ninth and St. Francis’ Ryder Mold to 10th.

Wayzata in Class 3A, Perham in Class 2A and Redwood Valley in Class 1A remain the top teams in each class.

Class 3A

Teams

1. Wayzata. Previous poll: No. 1

2. Rosemount. Previous poll: No. 2

3. Minnetonka. Previous poll: No. 3

4. Blaine. Previous poll: No. 4