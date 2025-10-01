Skip to main content
Minnesota high school boys cross-country top-10 polls: Week 6

The arrival of Perham’s Matt Jorgenson in the Class 2A individual rankings stands as the lone development.

The boys cross-country state rankings are little changed this week. (Shari L. Gross/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

A single change was made in the Minnesota boys cross-country rankings for Week 6.

Perham’s Matt Jorgenson joined the Class 2A individual top 10 in the sixth spot. He knocked Detroit Lakes’ Connor Malecka to seventh, St. Paul Como Park’s Charlie Loth to eighth, Marshall’s Samuel Duetz to ninth and St. Francis’ Ryder Mold to 10th.

Wayzata in Class 3A, Perham in Class 2A and Redwood Valley in Class 1A remain the top teams in each class.

Class 3A

Teams

1. Wayzata. Previous poll: No. 1

2. Rosemount. Previous poll: No. 2

3. Minnetonka. Previous poll: No. 3

4. Blaine. Previous poll: No. 4

5. Mounds View. Previous poll: No. 5

6. Eastview. Previous poll: No. 6

7. Edina. Previous poll: No. 7

8. Minneapolis Washburn. Previous poll: No. 8

9. Roseville. Previous poll: No. 9

10. Stillwater. Previous poll: No. 10

Individuals

1. Sean Fries, Minnetonka. Previous poll: No. 1

2. Owen Stuwe, Shakopee. Previous poll: No. 2

3. Lliam Merrel, Burnsville. Previous poll: No. 3

4. Zakariya Mohamed, Champlin Park. Previous poll: No. 4

5. Tyler Flippen, Andover. Previous poll: No. 5

6. Channing Goodwin, Rosemount. Previous poll: No. 6

7. Thomas McVay, Minneapolis Washburn. Previous poll: No. 7

8. David Meburg, Blaine. Previous poll: No. 8

9. Sander Ohe, Edina. Previous poll: No. 9

10. Connor Heltemes, Chanhassen. Previous poll: No. 10

Class 2A

Teams

1. Perham. Previous poll: No. 1

2. St. Paul Como Park. Previous poll: No. 2

3. Orono. Previous poll: No. 3

4. Blake. Previous poll: No. 4

5. Becker. Previous poll: No. 5

6. Rockford. Previous poll: No. 6

7. Minneapolis Southwest. Previous poll: No. 7

8. Belle Plaine. Previous poll: No. 8

9. Delano. Previous poll: No. 9

10. Big Lake. Previous poll: No. 10

Individuals

1. David Obst, Kasson-Mantorville. Previous poll: No. 1

2. Emery Wirth, Annandale. Previous poll: No. 2

3. Gabe Hallen, Orono. Previous poll: No. 3

4. Charlie Bortnem, Dassel-Cokato. Previous poll: No. 4

5. Kelton Koepp, Belle Plaine. Previous poll: No. 5

6. Matt Jorgenson, Perham. Previous poll: unranked

7. Connor Malecka, Detroit Lakes. Previous poll: No. 6

8. Charlie Loth, St. Paul Como Park. Previous poll: No. 7

9. Samuel Deutz, Marshall. Previous poll: No. 8

10. Ryder Mold, St. Francis. Previous poll: No. 9

Class 1A

Teams

1. Redwood Valley. Previous poll: No. 1

2. Winona Cotter/Hope Academy. Previous poll: No. 2

3. Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Houston. Previous poll: No. 3

4. Nova Classical. Previous poll: No. 4

5. Heritage Christian Academy. Previous poll: No. 5

6. Northwest Nighthawks. Previous poll: No. 6

7. Litchfield. Previous poll: No. 7

8. Mounds Park Academy. Previous poll: No. 8

9. Sauk Centre. Previous poll: No. 9

10. St. Agnes. Previous poll: No. 10

Individuals

1. Eric Semling, Winona Cotter/Hope Academy. Previous poll: No. 1

2. Lev Dougherty, Heritage Christian Academy. Previous poll: No. 2

3. Rylan Littlefield, Winona Cotter/Hope Academy. Previous poll: No. 3

4. Tyler Robinson, Redwood Valley. Previous poll: No. 4

5. Logan Wiehoff, Sauk Centre. Previous poll: No. 5

6. Clayton Salmon, Redwood Valley. Previous poll: No. 6

7. Judah Allen, Litchfield. Previous poll: No. 7

8. Liam Caldwell, Math & Science Academy. Previous poll: No. 8

9. Benaiah Matthews, Nova Classical. Previous poll: No. 9

10. Soren Kelly, Mankato Loyola-St. Clair. Previous poll: No. 10

