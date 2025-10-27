Shakopee, the fourth seed in its eight-team quadrant of the bracket and No. 13 overall, will play Friday against Centennial (8-1), the top seed in the quadrant and fourth overall, in the round of 16.

Kasson-Mantorville 10, Stewartville 7

Miles Bungum made a 36-yard field goal as time expired to give the KoMets the victory over the visiting Tigers in the Class 4A, Section 1 semifinals Saturday.

Kasson-Mantorville head coach Joel Swanson had made it clear his team needed to be at least that close to try the field goal.

“I said to everybody even before we got the ball that we got to be at the 20 and in,” he said.

Defensive lineman Ean O’Neill gave the KoMets their chance at the big kick by reading a screen pass and intercepting it with 30 seconds left. Swanson said O’Neill did as he was taught and resisted the urge to charge at the quarterback when given the opportunity.

“We worked on [defending the screen pass] in practice because earlier in the year they ran about three screens on us all the way [down the field],” Swanson said. “In practice the day before, [O’Neill] ran up the field like the offense wants him to. This time he stayed back.”