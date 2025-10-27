Thom’s big game Saturday gave him 23 touchdowns this season and more than 2,000 passing yards.
“He had an unbelievable game. He is one of [the best], if not the best quarterback in Southwest history,” Minneapolis Southwest head coach Joshua Zoucha said. “He has such a strong football knowledge, quick release and strong arm. He is also a good athlete.”
Thom connected with Ty’Sean Jones in the fourth quarter for 68 yards and the game-winning score. He threw touchdown passes to Trasean Quarles and Owen Boarman late in the first half.
The Orioles (2-7) had tied the score with 7:22 left in the game, on the second of Mason Helfmann’s two 3-yard touchdown runs.
Thief River Falls 28, Minnewaska 21
The sixth-seeded Prowlers are hitting their stride at the right time. They rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat the second-seeded Lakers in the Class 3A, Section 8 semifinals Saturday.
Two athletes who haven’t played football since middle school contributed mightily. Quarterback Bridger Wilcox, who has focused on developing his basketball skills, and fullback Spencer Anderson, who has put the emphasis on hockey, are on the football team this season. With wide receiver Tucker Grindeland, they form a three-headed monster on offense.
