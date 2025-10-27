Skip to main content
A look back at a weekend of high school football playoffs reveals drama

Shakopee, Kasson-Mantorville, Minneapolis Southwest and Thief River Falls all used the fourth quarter to win their way into the next round.

Moorhead's players warm up before their Class 6A first-round playoff game Friday at Blaine. Moorhead defeated Blaine 38-21 and advanced to a game Friday against Woodbury in the round of 16. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The first full weekend of Minnesota’s high school football playoffs is past, and a giant day of round-of-16 games in Class 6A and section finals in the other classes is ahead Friday. Here’s a look back at four more games from the weekend and what’s next for those teams, and follow these links to see other moments you missed:

Shakopee 26, Stillwater 14

The score was tied with seconds left to play, and the winning points were a yard away.

Coach Ray Betton called it a “no-brainer” to go for a touchdown and not a field goal.

Shakopee gave the ball to Joseph Taye, who scored with 26 seconds left Friday to push Shakopee past Stillwater in the first round of the Class 6A football state tournament.

“We already had a kick blocked,” Betton said. “They were getting close [on other kicks]. It was fourth-and-1. That’s what we are built for.”

Shakopee finished with one more flourish. On Stillwater’s ensuing possession, Shakopee defensive back Judah Forsberg undercut an out route on the second play, intercepted the pass and returned it for a 38-yard touchdown with 12 seconds left.

Betton said his son, safety Blake Betton, heard a hint the Ponies were planning to run a play they’d used before and told Forsberg to jump the route.

The Sabers (6-3) didn’t appear headed to such a tight conclusion. They led 14-0 on a touchdown pass from Jake Courts to Quinn Schriever and a touchdown run by Quinn O’Fallon in the first quarter.

The Ponies (3-6) turned the game around when Liam McGlynn intercepted a pass deep in their own territory on the Sabers’ third possession of the game. Ben Fredericks threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Chase Edstrom, and another Sabers turnover became a Fredericks touchdown run that tied the game.

Shakopee, the fourth seed in its eight-team quadrant of the bracket and No. 13 overall, will play Friday against Centennial (8-1), the top seed in the quadrant and fourth overall, in the round of 16.

Kasson-Mantorville 10, Stewartville 7

Miles Bungum made a 36-yard field goal as time expired to give the KoMets the victory over the visiting Tigers in the Class 4A, Section 1 semifinals Saturday.

Kasson-Mantorville head coach Joel Swanson had made it clear his team needed to be at least that close to try the field goal.

“I said to everybody even before we got the ball that we got to be at the 20 and in,” he said.

Defensive lineman Ean O’Neill gave the KoMets their chance at the big kick by reading a screen pass and intercepting it with 30 seconds left. Swanson said O’Neill did as he was taught and resisted the urge to charge at the quarterback when given the opportunity.

“We worked on [defending the screen pass] in practice because earlier in the year they ran about three screens on us all the way [down the field],” Swanson said. “In practice the day before, [O’Neill] ran up the field like the offense wants him to. This time he stayed back.”

The second-seeded KoMets (8-1) struggled to move the ball in the first half. They were at a decided field-position disadvantage until late in the first quarter, when Camryn Tottingham sent a punt with the wind over the head of the returner. When it finally stopped rolling, it was an 81-yard punt.

Third-seeded Stewartville (7-3) scored first with 3:06 left in the third quarter on a 9-yard pass from Vince Wellik to Mikky Heydt.

The KoMets responded with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Grady Babcock to Tottingham 10:48 into the fourth quarter.

The KoMets’ reward is a section final Friday against undefeated Byron (9-0) at Rochester Mayo High School.

Minneapolis Southwest 21, St. Louis Park 14

Quarterbacks tend to be in the middle of matters, never more so than Minneapolis Southwest’s Kyler Thom was Saturday.

Thom accounted for all but 25 yards of the Lakers’ offense in the Class 5A, Section 5 semifinal, throwing for 255 yards and three touchdowns and running for 91 yards. Southwest (6-3), seeded third, advanced to a section final Friday, a home game against fourth seed Minneapolis Washburn (7-3).

Thom’s big game Saturday gave him 23 touchdowns this season and more than 2,000 passing yards.

“He had an unbelievable game. He is one of [the best], if not the best quarterback in Southwest history,” Minneapolis Southwest head coach Joshua Zoucha said. “He has such a strong football knowledge, quick release and strong arm. He is also a good athlete.”

Thom connected with Ty’Sean Jones in the fourth quarter for 68 yards and the game-winning score. He threw touchdown passes to Trasean Quarles and Owen Boarman late in the first half.

The Orioles (2-7) had tied the score with 7:22 left in the game, on the second of Mason Helfmann’s two 3-yard touchdown runs.

Thief River Falls 28, Minnewaska 21

The sixth-seeded Prowlers are hitting their stride at the right time. They rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat the second-seeded Lakers in the Class 3A, Section 8 semifinals Saturday.

Two athletes who haven’t played football since middle school contributed mightily. Quarterback Bridger Wilcox, who has focused on developing his basketball skills, and fullback Spencer Anderson, who has put the emphasis on hockey, are on the football team this season. With wide receiver Tucker Grindeland, they form a three-headed monster on offense.

The Prowlers (5-5) twice trailed by seven points. They made it up first when Anderson ran in a touchdown in the second quarter and later when Wilcox threw a touchdown pass to Ian Winter and ran for another TD in the fourth quarter.

“Nobody blinked when we were down. We knew they could go down and score the winning touchdown,” Thief River Falls head coach Kurt Reynolds said. “Bridger has the confidence to lead the offense.”

The Lakers (6-4) got two first-half touchdowns from Miles Wildman and a 49-yard touchdown run from Kearri Dickens in the third quarter.

