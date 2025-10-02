Skip to main content
Minnesota high school girls cross-country top-10 polls: Week 6

Individual runners shook up the rankings, but the teams held their spots.

The individual girls cross-country rankings were adjusted liberally in the most recent release. (Shari L. Gross/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
All of the changes in this week’s girls’ cross-country polls came in the individual rankings.

The biggest jump hit the Class 3A rankings. Burnsville’s Carley LaMotte joined the rankings in the sixth spot.

Class 2A had the most movement. Minneapolis Southwest duo Annika Midness and Nora Prekker moving up one spot each to fifth and sixth. St. Francis’ Anniston Rolf and Northfield’s Makayah Petricka entered the top 10 at seventh and ninth.

In Class 1A, the changes came at the end of the top 10. Chisholm’s Olivia Pascuzzi moved up one spot to eighth. Greenway-Nashkwauk/Keewatin’s Taylor Covier and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva’s Julieann Wobbrock joined the top 10 at ninth and 10th.

Wayzata in Class 3A, Minneapolis Southwest in Class 2A and New London-Spicer in Class 1A remain the top teams in each class.

The Minnesota Cross Country Coaches Association produces the rankings.

Class 3A

Teams

1. Wayzata. Previous poll: No. 1

2. St. Michael-Albertville. Previous poll: No. 2

3. Edina. Previous poll: No. 3

4. Waconia. Previous poll: No. 4

5. Hopkins. Previous poll: No. 5

6. Forest Lake. Previous poll: No. 6

7. St. Paul Highland Park. Previous poll: No. 7

8. Farmington. Previous poll: No. 8

9. Alexandria. Previous poll: No. 9

10. Prior Lake. Previous poll: No. 10

Individuals

1. Maddie Gullickson, Wayzata. Previous poll: No. 1

2. Lila Golomb, Wayzata. Previous poll: No. 2

3. Brynlee Wegener, Blaine. Previous poll: No. 3

4. Mackenzie Myran, St. Michael-Albertville. Previous poll: No. 4

5. Isabel Mahoney, Monticello. Previous poll: No. 5

6. Carley LaMotte, Burnsville. Previous poll: not ranked

7. Avery Hess, Waconia. Previous poll: No. 7

8. Jazleen Malherek-Osario, Wayzata. Previous poll: No. 6

9. Miley Clark, Wayzata. Previous poll: No. 8

10. Lyla Drayna, Edina. Previous poll: No. 9

Class 2A

Teams

1. Minneapolis Southwest. Previous poll: No. 1

2. Perham. Previous poll: No. 2

3. St. Peter. Previous poll: No. 3

4. Mankato East. Previous poll: No. 4

5. Northfield. Previous poll: No. 5

6. Little Falls. Previous poll: No. 6

7. Orono. Previous poll: No. 7

8. Winona. Previous poll: No. 8

9. Hermantown. Previous poll: No. 9

10. Becker. Previous poll: No. 10

Individuals

1. Annika Hall, Chisago Lakes. Previous poll: No. 1

2. Keira Friedrich, St. Peter. Previous poll: No. 2

3. Hannah Boese, Spectrum. Previous poll: No. 3

4. Cassie Wellman, Fergus Falls. Previous poll: No. 4

5. Annika Midness, Minneapolis Southwest. Previous poll: No. 6

6. Nora Prekker, Minneapolis Southwest. Previous poll: No. 7

7. Anniston Rolf, Simley. Previous poll: not ranked

8. Mya Werner, Delano. Previous poll: No. 8

9. Makayah Petricka, Red Wing. Previous poll: not ranked

10. Annabel Schendel, Minneapolis Southwest. Previous poll: No. 10

Class 1A

1. New London-Spicer. Previous poll: No. 1

2. St. Cloud Cathedral. Previous poll: No. 2

3. Redwood Valley. Previous poll: No. 3

4. Mankato Loyola-Cleveland. Previous poll: No. 4

5. Providence Academy. Previous poll: No. 5

6. Riverside Christian. Previous poll: No. 6

7. Northwest Nighthawks. Previous poll: No. 7

8. St. John’s Prep. Previous poll: No. 8

9. Lanesboro/Fillmore Central. Previous poll: No. 9

10. Greenway/Nashwauk/Keewatin. Previous poll: No. 10

Individuals

1. Audrey Brownell, Staples-Motley. Previous poll: No. 1

2. Margaret Duffy, St. John’s Prep. Previous poll: No. 2

3. Sophia Stencil, Maple River. Previous poll: No. 3

4. Isabel Pass, Nova Classical. Previous poll: No. 4

5. Charlotte Meyer, Mankato Loyola-St. Clair. Previous poll: No. 5

6. Kendra Swanson, Northwest Nighthawks. Previous poll: No. 6

7. Valerie Quast, Mankato Loyola-St. Clair. Previous poll: No. 7

8. Olivia Pascuzzi, Chisholm. Previous poll: No. 9

9. Taylor Covier, Riverside Christian. Previous poll: No. not ranked

10. Julieann Wobbrock, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva. Previous poll: not ranked

