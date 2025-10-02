Minnesota high school girls cross-country top-10 polls: Week 6

All of the changes in this week’s girls’ cross-country polls came in the individual rankings.

The biggest jump hit the Class 3A rankings. Burnsville’s Carley LaMotte joined the rankings in the sixth spot.

Class 2A had the most movement. Minneapolis Southwest duo Annika Midness and Nora Prekker moving up one spot each to fifth and sixth. St. Francis’ Anniston Rolf and Northfield’s Makayah Petricka entered the top 10 at seventh and ninth.

In Class 1A, the changes came at the end of the top 10. Chisholm’s Olivia Pascuzzi moved up one spot to eighth. Greenway-Nashkwauk/Keewatin’s Taylor Covier and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva’s Julieann Wobbrock joined the top 10 at ninth and 10th.

Wayzata in Class 3A, Minneapolis Southwest in Class 2A and New London-Spicer in Class 1A remain the top teams in each class.

The Minnesota Cross Country Coaches Association produces the rankings.

Class 3A

Teams

1. Wayzata. Previous poll: No. 1