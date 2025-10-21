From 4A to 1A, here are the most intriguing volleyball section tournaments

The top-ranked Minnesota girls volleyball teams have remained the same all year in two classes, with Hawley in Class 2A and Marshall in 3A holding the top spots from start to finish of the regular season.

But that doesn’t mean any of the top seeds are safe in the playoffs. When the dust of section playoffs has settled, will upsets affect the state tournament brackets this fall?

Here is some top section competition to keep an eye on in each class.

Class 4A: Section 1

A year ago, Lakeville South was favored against Lakeville North when the rivals faced off in the Section 1 championship at Mayo Civic Center.

The Cougars had lost only to Champlin Park all season, but they ended up barely escaping the Panthers with a 20-18 victory in the fifth set. That section title eventually propelled Lakeville South to its first state championship behind such standouts as Romi Chlebecek, Kaelyn Bjorklund and Elle Utecht, who all are back this year.

Ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, Lakeville South (25-3) is the favorite to win its section again. Lakeville North (19-8) enters the postseason with five losses in the past seven matches, but the Panthers, led by Creighton commit Rayna Christianson, split matches against Lakeville South in the regular season.

Section 2 is another to watch. Top-seeded Chanhassen (23-4) is trying to reach its first state tournament, but second seed Prior Lake (18-10) or third seed Minnetonka (21-7) could be a tough matchup in the final.

Class 3A: Section 6

Delano ended a decade-long state tournament drought by winning berths the past two seasons. The Tigers were 31-0 and the No. 1 seed last season before finishing third.