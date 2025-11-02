Volleyball state tournament qualifiers and Minnesota Top 25 results

Girls volleyball state tournaments in four classes will begin Wednesday at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul. Here’s how the teams in Strib Varsity’s Minnesota Top 25 did in attempts to qualify for state, followed by a full list of state qualifiers.

The brackets for the state tournaments will be seeded Sunday. The Strib Varsity Volleyball Hub breaks down the schedule by day here. See how the section tournaments played out here. The final class-by-class rankings are here.

How the Minnesota Top 25 fared

1. Marshall (30-2)

The Tigers defeated No. 2 seed Willmar for the Class 3A, Section 2 championship Wednesday. They swept every match of the section tournament.

2. Eagan (25-5)

The Wildcats lost to East Ridge in the Class 4A, Section 3 final Thursday, ending a 12-match winning streak.

3. Lakeville South (28-3)

The Cougars have won 23 of their past 24 matches after taking Saturday’s Class 4A, Section 1 final over rival Lakeville North at the Mayo Civic Center.