Volleyball state tournament qualifiers and Minnesota Top 25 results

Volleyball section tournaments ended Saturday, and state brackets will be seeded Sunday. Here’s who qualified, how the teams in Strib Varsity’s ranking did and where to learn more.

Mayer Lutheran's players form a happy pile after they won the Class 1A championship in 2024. They're back at state again this year. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Kevin Bertels

Girls volleyball state tournaments in four classes will begin Wednesday at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul. Here’s how the teams in Strib Varsity’s Minnesota Top 25 did in attempts to qualify for state, followed by a full list of state qualifiers.

The brackets for the state tournaments will be seeded Sunday. The Strib Varsity Volleyball Hub breaks down the schedule by day here. See how the section tournaments played out here. The final class-by-class rankings are here.

How the Minnesota Top 25 fared

1. Marshall (30-2)

The Tigers defeated No. 2 seed Willmar for the Class 3A, Section 2 championship Wednesday. They swept every match of the section tournament.

2. Eagan (25-5)

The Wildcats lost to East Ridge in the Class 4A, Section 3 final Thursday, ending a 12-match winning streak.

3. Lakeville South (28-3)

The Cougars have won 23 of their past 24 matches after taking Saturday’s Class 4A, Section 1 final over rival Lakeville North at the Mayo Civic Center.

4. Chanhassen (24-5)

The Storm, the No. 1 seed in Class 4A, Section 2, lost the final to No. 2 seed Prior Lake on Thursday.

5. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (26-5)

The Red Knights qualified for state for the first time since 2022, upsetting top seed Delano in the Class 3A, Section 6 final Wednesday.

6. Stewartville (26-4)

The Tigers defeated Northfield in the Class 3A, Section 1 final Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.

7. East Ridge (22-7)

The Raptors, the top seed in Class 4A, Section 3, defeated Eagan in the championship match Thursday.

8. Champlin Park (23-9)

The No. 4-seeded Rebels upset top-seeded Maple Grove in the Class 4A, Section 5 semifinals, then lost to second-seeded Rogers in Thursday’s final.

9. Hawley (29-2)

The Nuggets, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, defeated Wadena-Deer Creek in the Section 8 final Saturday.

10. Cretin-Derham Hall (22-4)

The Raiders will be back at state for the second year in a row after defeating DeLaSalle in the Class 3A, Section 3 final Thursday.

11. Centennial (22-8)

The Cougars and Gophers commit Elena Hoecke reached the state tournament for the first time since 2022 when they swept Andover on Thursday in Class 4A, Section 7.

12. Maple Grove (27-4)

The Crimson lost to Champlin Park in the Class 4A, Section 5 tournament Tuesday, ending a 23-match winning streak and their season.

13. Delano (29-3)

The Tigers had won 25 of 26 matches before being swept by Benilde-St. Margaret’s in Wednesday’s Class 3A, Section 6 championship.

14. Sauk-Rapids Rice (25-2)

The Storm defeated Annandale in the Class 3A, Section 8 final Thursday to reach state for the first time since 2021.

15. Lakeville North (21-9)

The Panthers, playing for their first state trip since 2022, lost to Lakeville South in the Class 4A, Section 1 championship match Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center.

16. Rogers (25-7)

The Royals defeated Champlin Park in Thursday’s Class 4A, Section 5 final after losing to the Rebels in the final match of the regular season.

17. Apple Valley (18-9)

The Eagles advanced to their second straight state tournament by defeating Bloomington Jefferson on Wednesday in the Class 4A, Section 6 final.

18. Prior Lake (21-10)

The Lakers swept top-seeded Chanhassen in the Class 4A, Section 2 final Thursday to get to state for the first time since 2017.

19. Minneota (27-7)

Just as they did in the regular season, the Vikings lost to Russell-Tyler-Ruthton on Saturday at Southwest Minnesota State in the Class 1A, Section 3 final.

20. Mayer Lutheran (24-7)

The Crusaders, the No. 1 seed in Class 1A, Section 4, swept Liberty Classical in Saturday’s championship match.

21. Albany (27-3)

The Huskies ran their winning streak to 17 matches Thursday, when they defeated Minnewaska for the Class 2A, Section 6 championship.

22. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (27-5)

The Knights won the Class 1A championship in 2023 in the school’s only trip to state, and they’re headed back after defeating Minneota for the Section 3 championship.

23. Chatfield (25-7)

The Gophers defeated Chatfield on Thursday at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester for Class 2A, Section 1’s spot in the state tournament.

24. Minnewaska (27-1)

The Lakers lost for the first and only time in 2025 on Thursday, and it cost them a spot at state. Albany, with a 17-match winning streak of its own, won the Class 2A, Section 6 final.

25. Roseville (23-7)

The Raiders will go to state for the second straight season after upsetting Suburban East foe and conference champion Stillwater in the Class 4A, Section 4 final Wednesday.

State qualifiers

Class 4A

Section 1: Lakeville South (28-3)

Section 2: Prior Lake (21-10)

Section 3: East Ridge (22-7)

Section 4: Roseville (23-7)

Section 5: Rogers (25-7)

Section 6: Apple Valley (18-9)

Section 7: Centennial (22-8)

Section 8: Sartell (20-12)

Class 3A

Section 1: Stewartville (26-4)

Section 2: Marshall (30-2)

Section 3: Cretin-Derham Hall (22-4)

Section 4: Mahtomedi (21-9)

Section 5: Big Lake (10-15)

Section 6: Benilde-St. Margaret’s (26-5)

Section 7: Grand Rapids (22-10)

Section 8: Sauk Rapids-Rice (25-2)

Class 2A

Section 1: Chatfield (25-7)

Section 2: Southwest Christian (17-14)

Section 3: New London-Spicer (17-9)

Section 4: New Life Academy (26-4)

Section 5: Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted (20-8)

Section 6: Albany (27-3)

Section 7: Esko (24-4)

Section 8: Hawley (29-2)

Class 1A

Section 1: Fillmore Central (25-6)

Section 2: Cleveland (24-6)

Section 3: Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (27-5)

Section 4: Mayer Lutheran (24-7)

Section 5: Nevis (21-7)

Section 6: Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (24-6)

Section 7: North Woods (21-3)

Section 8: Ada-Borup-West (21-8)

Kevin Bertels

High school sports team leader

Kevin Bertels has led the Minnesota Star Tribune’s high school sports coverage since fall 2021. Before that, he spent 23 years as the newspaper’s night Sports section coordinator, placing him in charge of the Sports copy desk.

