Live updates from boys soccer state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

1st Half: Edina 0, Wayzata 0

We’re halfway through the first half, still scoreless. It’s been fairly even so far, each team with a corner but nothing especially dangerous off those chances. Wayzata defender Reid Bohlsen lofted a free kick not too far over the Hornets’ cross bar, but nothing on net.

The Trojans have been paying special attention defensively to Edina senior forward Andreas Engle. The Harvard commit was a Mr. Soccer finalist and All-Minnesota Team player. He is also the younger brother of former Edina girls soccer standout Izzy Engle, whose 16 goals for Notre Dame this fall is third in NCAA soccer.

Pregame: Edina. vs. Wayzata

Move over, Vikings. For the next few weeks, between state soccer tournaments and the Prep Bowl, we’re going to see plenty of talented student-athletes take the field at U.S. Bank Stadium. We begin that stretch with six boys soccer state tournament semifinals, which run from dawn until past dusk today. First up is Class 3A, with No. 1 Edina and No. 4 Wayzata kicking off the show at 8 a.m.

All four of our Class 3A semifinalists — the prior pair, plus No. 2 Buffalo and No. 3 Maple Grove — hail from the Lake Conference, so they’ve met before this season. Edina and Wayzata split their games, with the Trojans getting the upper hand 2-1 in early September. A week later, the Hornets won the rematch, 3-0.

Edina, four-time champions (the last in 2019), return to state for the first time since 2022. Wayzata won the title that year, and the next year, to add to their 2005 championship.