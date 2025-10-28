Skip to main content
Live updates from boys soccer state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium

Tuesday’s semifinals begin with the state’s largest schools in Class 3A. Up first: Edina vs. Wayzata followed by Buffalo vs. Maple Grove.

Edina soccer players stand together before a game against Wayzata in the Class 3A state semifinals at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Cassidy Hettesheimer and Olivia Hicks

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Twelve high school boys soccer teams across three classifications in Minnesota play at U.S. Bank Stadium today and Friday in the semifinal and championship rounds of the state tournament.

Follow live scoring of each game on Strib Varsity. You can view brackets for the boys, and girls, state soccer tournament here.

All games will be live streamed on NSPN.

Tuesday’s semifinal schedule:

Class 3A: 8 a.m. Wayzata vs. Edina; 10 a.m. Maple Grove vs. Buffalo Class 2A: 12:30 p.m. Northfield vs. Blake; 2:30 p.m. St. Paul Como Park vs. Simley

Class 1A: 5:00 p.m. Southwest Christian vs. Academy of Holy Angels; 7:00 p.m. St. Cloud Cathedral vs. Stewartville

Friday’s championship schedule

Class 3A: 10: 15 a.m.

Class 2A: 2:45 p.m.

Class 1A: 7:15 p.m.

Extra reading: All-Minnesota Boys Soccer Team

Halftime: Edina 0, Wayzata 0

Edina managed to tip the offensive pressure in its favor for most of the first half — until the Trojans had the best look of the game so far with less than 10 minutes remaining before halftime.

A well-placed Wayzata corner kick found the head of senior midfielder Jeremy Cordeiro near the back post, but Edina senior keeper Griffin Zosel — also one of the state’s top rugby players — dove to his left to make the save. The ball stuck in his gloves, giving up no rebounds for the crashing Trojans.

Edina’s defense has recorded 13 shutouts this year and are 40 minutes away from another. The Hornets had to weather some chances in the first half, specifically the long throw-in from Wayzata senior forward Aidan Iliff, who was busy launching balls into the 18-yard box from the touchline.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

1st Half: Edina 0, Wayzata 0

We’re halfway through the first half, still scoreless. It’s been fairly even so far, each team with a corner but nothing especially dangerous off those chances. Wayzata defender Reid Bohlsen lofted a free kick not too far over the Hornets’ cross bar, but nothing on net.

The Trojans have been paying special attention defensively to Edina senior forward Andreas Engle. The Harvard commit was a Mr. Soccer finalist and All-Minnesota Team player. He is also the younger brother of former Edina girls soccer standout Izzy Engle, whose 16 goals for Notre Dame this fall is third in NCAA soccer.

Pregame: Edina. vs. Wayzata

Move over, Vikings. For the next few weeks, between state soccer tournaments and the Prep Bowl, we’re going to see plenty of talented student-athletes take the field at U.S. Bank Stadium. We begin that stretch with six boys soccer state tournament semifinals, which run from dawn until past dusk today. First up is Class 3A, with No. 1 Edina and No. 4 Wayzata kicking off the show at 8 a.m.

All four of our Class 3A semifinalists — the prior pair, plus No. 2 Buffalo and No. 3 Maple Grove — hail from the Lake Conference, so they’ve met before this season. Edina and Wayzata split their games, with the Trojans getting the upper hand 2-1 in early September. A week later, the Hornets won the rematch, 3-0.

Edina, four-time champions (the last in 2019), return to state for the first time since 2022. Wayzata won the title that year, and the next year, to add to their 2005 championship.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

