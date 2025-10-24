Simley blanks Delano in Class 2A boys soccer quarterfinals

Simley couldn’t convert any of its first-half chances until the Spartans forced Delano to convert one for them. With five minutes left in the first half, senior forward Luis Ramirez Reyes delivered a corner kick to the back post that bounced off a Delano player and in.
Delano had its chances but couldn’t find the back of the net, with shots high and wide. A flurry of corner kicks with 20 minutes left to play provided the Tigers a chance to make it a one-goal game, but Simley senior defender Cole Wanek cleared the ball off the goal line to guarantee the Spartans their fourth consecutive shutout.
“Goals are fancy and whatnot, but defenses win championships,” Albornoz said. “The fact that we have been able to keep some of the best teams of the state to zero … tells you that the commitment is the whole team, because the first defender of the team [is] my striker.”
Albornoz added: “That’s why we’re so hard to beat, because we have learned how to win, and we win in any possible way.”
Delano was making its state tournament debut, winning a penalty shootout against Orono to advance out of Section 6 for the first time.
Class 1A
No. 3 seed St. Cloud Cathedral 6, random draw Cristo Rey Jesuit 2
