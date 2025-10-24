Simley blanks Delano in Class 2A boys soccer quarterfinals

It’s rare for a pair of teammates to be finalists for the prestigious Minnesota Mr. or Ms. Soccer award in the same year.

In Simley’s 2-0 win over Delano in the Class 2A state quarterfinals Thursday night, Simley seniors Elvis Hernandez Paz and Michael Hernandez Ruiz showed why they were worthy of being finalists.

“These kids are literally writing history,” Simley head coach David Albornoz said.

Their whole team is writing history, too.

On only their second appearance at state, the Spartans booked their ticket to the program’s first state semifinal game with Thursday’s victory. The Metro East Conference champs last advanced to state in 2009.

Simley will play St. Paul Como Park in the semifinals at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

After their win, Albornoz gathered the Spartans at the corner flag and told them to remember this feeling of joy, warming the cold night at Monticello High School.

“It’s a great feeling. We’re excited to be this far, our first time playing at the Bank for all of us and in school history,” Hernandez Ruiz said. “We want to make it amazing.”