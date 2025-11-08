Live: Updates from football state quarterfinals

Updates from around Minnesota
Pine Island 14, Minneapolis North 14: Cody Schiltz scored on a 9-yard run in the second quarter for Pine Island, and a two-point conversion tied it. One of these teams has to lose for the first time this season. It’s way too early to guess who that will be.
Pregame: Alexandria vs. Spring Lake Park, 5A quarterfinal
Here in Monticello, Alexandria and Spring Lake Park, the second and third seeds in the North bracket, are set for a Class 5A quarterfinal. Alexandria is led by senior quarterback Talan Witt, who has passed for over 1,700 yards and run for more than 600 this season. Spring Lake Park brings a defense that has allowed an average of only 11.5 points per game. Senior linebackers Jake Dunbar and Cade Skelly lead the way with over 10 tackles per game each. The Panthers also have a prolific pass rush duo of senior defensive end Jamal Smith and senior linebacker Chase Warner; each has surpassed seven sacks.
Waseca 14, Holy Family 0: Kellen Klinger threw a pass to Owen Rupe for a second-quarter touchdown after Jordan Johnston scored on a run in the first quarter. Undefeated Waseca puts two scores between it and 8-2 Holy Family, and it’s not halftime yet.
St. Thomas Academy 7, Rochester Mayo 0: The Cadets (10-0), seeded first in the South bracket, score first. They have been steady and ranging toward spectacular all season, but don’t sleep on Mayo and its 6-4 record. Mayo has lost only to prominent Class 5A teams, including 17-12 to STA in September; the other losses were to Chaska, Owatonna and Chanhassen.
Minneapolis North 14, Pine Island 7: The pace is fast in this 3A quarterfinal pitting second and third seeds in the South Bracket. Pine Island got a 3-yard rushing touchdown from Alex Knox, before Logan Lachermeier threw his second TD pass of the game, this one to Jeremiah Jackson.
