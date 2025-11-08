Skip to main content
Live: Updates from football state quarterfinals

Class 5A and 3A take center stage Saturday, with St. Thomas Academy, Chanhassen, Annandale and Waseca among teams seeking trips to U.S. Bank Stadium.

Spring Lake Park quarterback Nolan Roach warms up at Monticello High School before the Class 5A state quarterfinal game between Spring Lake Park and Alexandria. ] CARLOS GONZALEZ • carlos.gonzalez@startribune.com (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Jim Paulsen and Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Eight more teams will claim high school football state semifinal spots today, the third and final of three playoff days that determine the matchups in the seven classes next week at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Strib Varsity will provide live updates from two big Class 5A matchups — Cretin-Derham Hall vs. Chanhassen at Osseo and Spring Lake Park vs. Alexandria at Monticello.

Strib Varsity’s scoreboard lists the games and their scores. Study the updated state tournament brackets here:

Updates from around Minnesota

Elk River 24, Minneapolis Washburn 0: Carsyn Kleffman scores his second rushing touchdown of the game. Levi Harris scored the other. That’s 16 TD runs this season for Harris and 12 for Kleffman. The Elks don’t pass often, but two of their two-point conversions came on passes by Harris.

1Q: Spring Lake Park 0, Alexandria 0

Both offenses have moved the ball, but the Panthers missed a 26-yard field goal and the Cardinals are inside the red zone on their second drive of the game.

— Joe Gunther

Updates from around Minnesota

Elk River 16, Minneapolis Washburn 0: The top seed isn’t letting up. Did we mention the Elks average more than 40 points a game? This will make matters difficult for Washburn, which turns to running back Henry Eichten for offense. He has 1,441 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns this season. Elk River, with its Power T offense build on deception, gets points from everywhere. Three players, Levi Harris (15), Braedon Becker (11) and Carsyn Kleffman (10), entered the game in double figures in rushing touchdowns.

Updates from around Minnesota

Elk River 8, Minneapolis Washburn 0: The Elks (8-2) get going first among the 1 p.m. starts in this Class 5A game between North No. 1 seed Elk River and No. 4 Washburn. This is not a surprise given the Elks’ 43-point scoring average

Halftime: Chanhassen 14, Cretin-Derham Hall 13

Both of Chanhassen’s touchdowns have come off Cretin-Derham Hall mistakes. The latest came as a result of an interception by Logan Smith, who bought it back to the CDH 37. A long pass to Kade Bush moved the ball to the 2 and the Storm scored two plays later on a 1-yard push by QB Nathan Ramler. It all took place in the final 25 seconds of the quarter. Late scores like that can build momentum or kill it. Depends on the perspective.

— Jim Paulsen

Updates from around Minnesota

Minneapolis North 20, Pine Island 14: Logan Lachermeier throws his third TD pass of the game, and it was a long one, 99 yards to J’Marion Sanders. That’s three TDs to three receivers for Lachermeier today.

Rochester Mayo 7, St. Thomas Academy 7: Mayo, a determined fourth seed, evens it up. When these two teams played in September, a 17-12 STA victory, Mayo scored all of its points in the final 2:39.

2Q: Cretin-Derham Hall 13, Chanhassen 7

Cretin-Derham Hall stopped Chanhassen at its own 5 after the Storm failed on a fake field goal. The Raiders, energized, then went 95 yards in 12 plays, scoring on a 5 yard pass from Izaak Johnson to Owen Welk, who had a clean release off the line and walked the ball in. Chanhassen blocked the extra point.

— Jim Paulsen

Updates from around Minnesota

Pine Island 14, Minneapolis North 14: Cody Schiltz scored on a 9-yard run in the second quarter for Pine Island, and a two-point conversion tied it. One of these teams has to lose for the first time this season. It’s way too early to guess who that will be.

Pregame: Alexandria vs. Spring Lake Park, 5A quarterfinal

Here in Monticello, Alexandria and Spring Lake Park, the second and third seeds in the North bracket, are set for a Class 5A quarterfinal. Alexandria is led by senior quarterback Talan Witt, who has passed for over 1,700 yards and run for more than 600 this season. Spring Lake Park brings a defense that has allowed an average of only 11.5 points per game. Senior linebackers Jake Dunbar and Cade Skelly lead the way with over 10 tackles per game each. The Panthers also have a prolific pass rush duo of senior defensive end Jamal Smith and senior linebacker Chase Warner; each has surpassed seven sacks.

— Joe Gunther

Updates from around Minnesota

Waseca 14, Holy Family 0: Kellen Klinger threw a pass to Owen Rupe for a second-quarter touchdown after Jordan Johnston scored on a run in the first quarter. Undefeated Waseca puts two scores between it and 8-2 Holy Family, and it’s not halftime yet.

Updates from around Minnesota

St. Thomas Academy 7, Rochester Mayo 0: The Cadets (10-0), seeded first in the South bracket, score first. They have been steady and ranging toward spectacular all season, but don’t sleep on Mayo and its 6-4 record. Mayo has lost only to prominent Class 5A teams, including 17-12 to STA in September; the other losses were to Chaska, Owatonna and Chanhassen.

Updates from around Minnesota

Minneapolis North 14, Pine Island 7: The pace is fast in this 3A quarterfinal pitting second and third seeds in the South Bracket. Pine Island got a 3-yard rushing touchdown from Alex Knox, before Logan Lachermeier threw his second TD pass of the game, this one to Jeremiah Jackson.

2Q: Chanhassen 7, Cretin-Derham Hall 7

Chanhassen gets a gift from Cretin-Derham Hall and turns it in to a touchdown. The Storm recovered a muffed punt at the Raiders 5. A Cretin-Derham Hall player had a brain cramp and tried to dive on the ball, which squirted free. One play later, Nathan Ramler threw a short swing pass to Kade Bush, who went in untouched to tie the score.

— Jim Paulsen

Updates from around Minnesota

Waseca 7, Holy Family 0: Waseca (10-0), the top seed in Class 3A’s South bracket, takes a lead. Holy Family (8-2) is seeded fourth. We just added it up. Waseca is among six undefeated teams playing today.

Updates from around Minnesota

Minneapolis North 6, Pine Island 0: Offensive-minded North scores first, on a 52-yard pass from Logan Lachermeier to Anthony Deline. North thrives on a passing game triggered by Lachermeier, who has thrown 39 touchdown passes. He has a lot of options and uses them. That was Deline’s 13th TD catch this season. J’Marion Sanders has 13 and Jeremiah Jackson nine. This is the one game of the eight today that pits undefeated teams; each team is 10-0.

1Q: Cretin-Derham Hall 7, Chanhassen 0

Raiders quarterback Izaak Johnson threw a perfect deep ball to Dre Frierson-Hollie for a 57-yard touchdown. Good way for Cretin-Derham Hall to start.

— Jim Paulsen

Pregame: Class 5A quarterfinal, Chanhassen vs. Cretin-Derham Hall

Osseo is hosting the game, and Orioles head coach Derrin Lamker visited with me in the press box. He proposed something many have trying to get the MSHSL interested in because hosting these state tournament games is problematic for individual schools: It’s time to seek a new venue for the quarterfinals, and he suggests TCO Performance Center in Eagan, the practice home of the Vikings.

“It’s a win-win for everybody,” Lamker said. “It’s easier than having these games as places the teams don’t care about, easier on the schools hosting the games and it would give the games more of a state tournament feel.”

Two big-time passers square off in this game, Isaak Johnson of Cretin-Derham Hall and Nathan Ramler of Chanhassen. Johnson leads the state in passing yards (3,032) and is second in touchdown passes (35). Ramler has been the picture of efficiency for Chanhassen, completing 161 of 231 passes for 2,105 yards and 26 TDs, and he has thrown just two interceptions. The key is on the lines. Chanhassen is big, brawny and built for this time of year.

— Jim Paulsen

Chanhassen offensive lineman Owen Linder, headed to Division I Iowa for college, gets his wrists taped before the Storm play Cretin-Derham Hall in the Class 5A quarterfinals. (Jim Paulsen/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Pregame across the state

It’s mostly afternoon football today, with four games starting at noon: Pine Island vs. Minneapolis North in Class 3A, Holy Family vs. Waseca in 3A, Rochester Mayo vs. St. Thomas Academy in 5A and Chanhassen vs. Cretin-Derham Hall in 5A. We’ll keep you up to date on those and on the games that fire up at 1 p.m.: Minneapolis Washburn vs. Elk River in Class 5A and Alexandria vs. Spring Lake Park.

