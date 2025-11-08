Live: Updates from football state quarterfinals

Eight more teams will claim high school football state semifinal spots today, the third and final of three playoff days that determine the matchups in the seven classes next week at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Strib Varsity will provide live updates from two big Class 5A matchups — Cretin-Derham Hall vs. Chanhassen at Osseo and Spring Lake Park vs. Alexandria at Monticello.

Strib Varsity’s scoreboard lists the games and their scores. Study the updated state tournament brackets here:

Updates from around Minnesota

Elk River 24, Minneapolis Washburn 0: Carsyn Kleffman scores his second rushing touchdown of the game. Levi Harris scored the other. That’s 16 TD runs this season for Harris and 12 for Kleffman. The Elks don’t pass often, but two of their two-point conversions came on passes by Harris.

1Q: Spring Lake Park 0, Alexandria 0

Both offenses have moved the ball, but the Panthers missed a 26-yard field goal and the Cardinals are inside the red zone on their second drive of the game.

— Joe Gunther

Updates from around Minnesota

Elk River 16, Minneapolis Washburn 0: The top seed isn’t letting up. Did we mention the Elks average more than 40 points a game? This will make matters difficult for Washburn, which turns to running back Henry Eichten for offense. He has 1,441 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns this season. Elk River, with its Power T offense build on deception, gets points from everywhere. Three players, Levi Harris (15), Braedon Becker (11) and Carsyn Kleffman (10), entered the game in double figures in rushing touchdowns.

Updates from around Minnesota

Elk River 8, Minneapolis Washburn 0: The Elks (8-2) get going first among the 1 p.m. starts in this Class 5A game between North No. 1 seed Elk River and No. 4 Washburn. This is not a surprise given the Elks’ 43-point scoring average