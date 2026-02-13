Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide girls basketball rankings

We’re in the home stretch.

With a week left in the regular season, the state’s top girls basketball teams are gearing up for their final conference showdowns and, of course, section playoffs, with spots in the state tournament on the line.

The latest Top 25 gives a glimpse of how things are playing out with only a handful of games left before the postseason.

Minnesota Top 25

All teams are Class 4A unless noted otherwise. College commitments are listed in parentheses.

1. Wayzata (20-3) Previous: No. 1

The Trojans kept their top spot in the Lake Conference and stretched their win streak to 17 with comfortable wins over Maple Grove, St. Michael-Albertville and Eden Prairie. Senior Kate Amelotte put up a combined 71 points across the three games.

2. Hopkins (21-2) Previous: No. 2

Junior forward Erma Walker led the Royals with 19 points in their 69-48 victory over Eden Prairie. Then the Royals beat Minnetonka 82-75 to sweep their pair of regular-season meetings.