Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide girls basketball rankings

Maple Grove, Providence Academy swap places in top five following head-to-head matchup.

Providence Academy freshman guard Beckett Greenway and Hill-Murray eighth-grade guard Ashlee Wilson squared off in the Lions' 107-81 win over the Pioneers at Hill-Murray on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. (Cassidy Hettesheimer)
By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune

We’re in the home stretch.

With a week left in the regular season, the state’s top girls basketball teams are gearing up for their final conference showdowns and, of course, section playoffs, with spots in the state tournament on the line.

The latest Top 25 gives a glimpse of how things are playing out with only a handful of games left before the postseason.

Minnesota Top 25

All teams are Class 4A unless noted otherwise. College commitments are listed in parentheses.

1. Wayzata (20-3) Previous: No. 1

The Trojans kept their top spot in the Lake Conference and stretched their win streak to 17 with comfortable wins over Maple Grove, St. Michael-Albertville and Eden Prairie. Senior Kate Amelotte put up a combined 71 points across the three games.

2. Hopkins (21-2) Previous: No. 2

Junior forward Erma Walker led the Royals with 19 points in their 69-48 victory over Eden Prairie. Then the Royals beat Minnetonka 82-75 to sweep their pair of regular-season meetings.

3. Maple Grove (19-5) Previous: 4

Senior guard Sophia Anderson (Augustana) shined for the Crimson, with 30 points in their loss to Wayzata and 41 in an 81-75 victory over Providence Academy. Senior guard Kate Holmquist (Montana) had 29 in a victory over Buffalo.

4. Providence Academy (2A, 18-4) Previous: 3

In a 107-81 victory over Hill-Murray, senior guard Maddyn Greenway (Kentucky) scored 39 of her season-high 57 points after the Lions and Pioneers entered halftime tied. Greenway also scored 45 in the Lions’ loss to Maple Grove.

5. Minnetonka (19-5) Previous: 6

Sharpshooting freshman guard Izze Austin led the way for the Skippers in their 62-59 win over St. Michael-Albertville and an 82-69 defeat of Eden Prairie. Austin totaled 48 points across the two wins before Minnetonka lost to Hopkins.

6. Rochester Mayo (23-1) Previous: 7

Sophomore forward Maggie Dyer scored 29 points as the Spartans edged upset-hungry Prior Lake 70-68 in one of their biggest tests yet.

7. Rosemount (20-3) Previous: 5

The Irish remain atop the South Suburban after conference wins over Eastview and Farmington, but they were dealt their third loss of the season, this time by Shakopee, 60-59.

8. Orono (3A, 19-3) Previous: 8

Sisters Mya and Ally Moore combined for 32 points in a 74-44 victory over New Prague.

Stream the Feb. 20 matchup between ranked Orono and Waconia here.

9. Stewartville (3A, 22-1) Previous: 9

Senior forward Jayci Rath (St. Thomas) scored a season-high 28 points as the Tigers reached their highest point total of the year in a 101-61 victory over Rochester Lourdes. They’re on top the Hiawatha Valley Conference.

Replay Stewartville’s win over Rochester Lourdes on Feb. 9.

10. East Ridge (19-4) Previous: 10

After beating Forest Lake 76-58, the Raptors suffered a 66-56 loss at the hands of Suburban East foe Woodbury.

Catch the stream of East Ridge facing Roseville on Feb. 20 here.

11. Marshall (3A, 19-3) Previous: 12

Would you rather try to stop Tigers senior guard Reese Drake on the volleyball court or basketball court? Tough choice. The All-Minnesota outside hitter had 29 points in an 81-41 victory over St. Peter. Junior forward Avery Schneekloth led with 26 points against Belle Plaine.

12. Monticello (20-3) Previous: 14

A pair of wins over Princeton and Rogers extended the Magic’s win streak to 14, keeping them undefeated in Mississippi 8 Conference play.

13. Hill-Murray (3A, 18-3) Previous: 13

After their 107-81 loss to Class 2A-best Providence Academy, the Pioneers beat Tartan 76-44. Junior guard Mya Wilson scored 55 points.

14. Chanhassen (16-6) Previous: 20

The Storm are the week’s biggest climbers with victories over two ranked opponents. Off an inbound pass, junior forward Kate Arnold (South Dakota) sank a catch-and-shoot buzzer-beating three to beat Benilde-St. Margaret’s 87-85. Arnold also scored 29 in a 75-69 victory over Waconia.

15. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (3A, 18-5) Previous: 11

The Red Knights can spread the ball around, and it showed in a 68-42 win over Alexandria, with a game-high 16 points from junior guard Sydney Friedly, and in a 96-73 victory at Waconia, with 22 points from junior guard Alivia Bell.

BSM, however, watched the chance to beat Chanhassen slip away to a buzzer-beater.

Rewatch Benilde-St. Margaret’s game against Waconia.

16. Waconia (17-7) Previous: 16

Losses to fellow Metro West teams Chanhassen and Benilde-St. Margaret’s sandwiched an 89-49 victory over St. Louis Park. Senior guard Audrey Brown averaged more than 21 points across the three games.

17. Crosby-Ironton (2A, 19-5) Previous: 17

Crosby-Ironton continues to cruise, beating Esko 92-45 and Pierz 90-33, with a combined 78 points for senior guard Tori Oehrlein (Minnesota). But the Rangers have tough section foe Proctor next on Tuesday, Feb. 17.

Watch the Rangers’ game against Proctor here.

18. Eastview (16-7) Previous: 15

The Lightning suffered back-to-back losses for the first time this year, against Rosemount and Shakopee. However, Eastview had a bright spot in celebrating “Michael Sheridan Night” last Friday.

19. Lakeville South (15-8) Previous: 18

Freshman guard Macie Henrikson continues to be one of this season’s breakout players, tying for team-best scoring totals in victories over Burnsville (14 points) and Eagan (13 points).

20. Delano (3A, 17-6) Previous: 21

Senior guard Abbie Pietila (Michigan Tech) paced the Tigers with a combined 41 points in victories over New Ulm and Buffalo.

21. Roseville (17-5) Previous: unranked

The Suburban East squad has won 11 of its past 13 games, including this week’s 65-59 victory over Cretin-Derham Hall. Sophomore guard Kiyanah McGriff led the way with 23 points, followed closely by 18 from senior Maddie Sundberg (Hamline).

22. Cretin-Derham Hall (3A, 15-8) Previous: 19

The Raiders lost to Roseville, but freshman guard Madeleine Hamiel scored 23 points in a 71-37 victory over White Bear Lake.

23. Duluth Marshall (2A, 17-6) Previous: 23

Sophomore guard Chloe Johnson scored 101 points and junior guard Candice Ndomb had two double-doubles across wins over Hermantown, Cass Lake-Bena and Pequot Lakes.

24. Alexandria (18-6) Previous: unranked

Atop the Central Lakes Conference, the Cardinals are 9-2 over their past 11 games, with solid wins over teams like Monticello and Elk River. Junior guard McKinley Hoelscher led with 29 points in this week’s victory over Brainerd.

Stream Alexandria hosting Becker here.

25. Prior Lake (1A, 11-13) Previous: unranked

Wins over Apple Valley and Farmington helped the Lakers get back into the rankings, but really, it was a two-point loss to No. 6 Rochester Mayo that showed off Prior Lake’s ability to push any team in the state in a close game.

