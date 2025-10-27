Because of the way the playoffs are formatted — high seeds playing lower seeds, if they play at all — the first week of the postseason yielded more drubbings than drama. Expect things to change this week, when section finals in the six smallest classes and the second round of the Class 6A playoffs take center stage. Here’s the new Minnesota Top 25:

1. Maple Grove (9-0)

Previous rank: 1 Last: def. Eastview 56-7

The Crimson played a warmup game before being forced to solve the dilemma posed by East Ridge and Cedric Tomes.

2. Centennial (8-1)

Previous rank: 2 Last: def. Hopkins 48-12

Centennial’s reward for winning big? A date with brawny Shakopee on Friday.

3. Rosemount (8-1)