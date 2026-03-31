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Five takeaways from the 2026 Minnesota boys basketball state tournament

Strib Varsity reporter Marcus Fuller looks back on the shocking upsets, renewed dynasties and breakout performances that defined the 2026 boys basketball state tournament

Chaska guard Tyler Forrest (1) scores a layup against Apple Valley in the first half during the Class 4A boys basketball state tournament championship game against Apple Valley on Saturday, March 28, 2026 at Williams Arena. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
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By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Anyone who didn’t watch or read about this year’s boys basketball state tournament might be wondering why people are still talking about the many unpredictable and memorable moments that took place.

There were unexpected championship matchups, a first-time champion, programs breaking title droughts and also one adding to a dynasty.

There were breakout performances from future stars and a last hurrah of some the best players in the state.

Here are five takeaways from the 2026 boys basketball state tournament:

Bracket busters

Remember when Wayzata looked like the team to beat heading into the state tourney after throttling rival Hopkins by 30 points in the section finals? Well, No. 7 seed Apple Valley only led for 24 seconds in the state quarterfinals before it outscored the No. 2-seeded Trojans 14-6 in the final seven minutes to pull off the shocker of all shockers. The Eagles also beat No. 3 seed Maple Grove by double figures to reach their first title game since 2018.

Watch highlights from the game that ended with Apple Valley’s fans and players celebrating the victory nobody saw coming.

Chaska managed to fly under the radar with a 22-game win streak entering state, but the No. 5-seeded Hawks, who won 11 games in 2024-25, became the biggest Cinderella story after upsetting No. 1 Tartan.

Chaska defeated Apple Valley in the Class 4A final to win its first title since 2004.

Meanwhile, Hills-Beaver Creek, the fifth seed in the Class 1A tournament, used football toughness and talent from a Prep Bowl Nine-Player champion to win the Patriots’ first Class 1A basketball crown with upsets of No. 1 Henning, No. 2 Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton and No. 4 Southland.

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Bulletin board material

Chaska was ranked ninth in the final coaches regular season top 10 in Class 4A. Apple Valley didn’t receive any votes.

Came you blame me for having both teams lose their opening games?

Related Coverage

Chaska and Apple Valley probably didn’t check out Strib Varsity’s tournament predictions and use that as bulletin board material. Not a chance. Wink. Wink.

Minnehaha Academy, the third seed in the 2A bracket, definitely felt disrespected after being picked to lose to sixth-seeded Waseca, which got 51 points from Deron Russell but still lost the opener. Another upset pick gone wrong was thinking J-W-P would lose to Cherry in the No. 2 vs. No. 7 seed matchup in the 1A quarterfinals. J-W-P, the No. 2 seed, advanced to its first state championship. So much for my upset picks this year: 0-3. My March Madness bracket at home was much better.

Outstanding underclassmen

Tyler Forrest. Jed Keenan. Kalin Jochum. Jaylan Hynes. Deon Wallace-Johnson. Ichima Idoko. Alex Loos. Kellen Troup. Ayden Green.

Remember those names. All of these all-tournament underclassmen were major contributors on championship teams.

Forrest was the leader of a Hawks offense that shot 54% from the field and a defense that held Apple Valley to 31% shooting in the title game. Keenan made nine three-pointers in three games. Jochum sealed the 4A title game by making all eight free throws in the second half.

Idoko, standing 6-8, backed up his No. 1 ranking in the 2028 class with 23 points and nine rebounds in DeLaSalle’s loss to Totino-Grace in the Class 3A final. Wallace-Johnson also impressed with a 19-point, 11-rebound effort for the Islanders, who will be formidable next year with fellow juniors Jaeden Udean and Kamar Thomas returning.

Goodhue’s top scorer during a Class 2A runner-up finish was Loos, with 23 points per game on 59% shooting as a sophomore.

Totino-Grace’s most impactful players were seniors, but Hines led the Eagles in scoring with 19 and 15 points in the last two games on 10-for-14 shooting from three-point range.

Minnehaha Academy’s junior tandem of Troup and Green combined for 40 of their 45 points in the second half of a win against Goodhue in the 2A final. The youngest all-tourney player this year was Redhawks eighth-grader Carter Cupito, who averaged 13 points in three games.

In all, there were 20 underclassmen on the all-tournament teams in all four classes.

Dynasty in the making

Nick Carroll put himself at the top of the list of current boys coaches with his fourth state title after Totino-Grace’s 72-70 victory over DeLaSalle in Class 3A.

Carroll became only the sixth boys basketball coach in Minnesota history to win four state titles, which he did during a five-year span.

The Eagles weren’t able to achieve a dynastic four-peat last year after losing in the semifinals to eventual champion Alexandria. But don’t be surprised to see Carroll going for title No. 5 next year. Maybe even vs. DeLaSalle again. Both teams return a lot of firepower.

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Greats say goodbye

Wayzata’s Christian Wiggins fell short of leading his team to a second state title, but he took home all of the state’s top individual honors. Wiggins, who averaged 24 points in three state tournament games, was named Mr. Basketball, Strib Varsity player of the year and Gatorade player of the year. Next stop for this stud: Iowa State.

Gophers fans cringed watching Wayzata’s Nolen Anderson struggle against Apple Valley, but he finished strong with 32 points in the consolation final against Lakeville South.

Southwest Minnesota State is getting a great scorer in Henning’s Kale Misegades, who averaged 36 points in the state tournament. He exploded for 41 points in the Class 1A third-place victory over Red Lake County.

North Dakota State got a steal with Maple Grove’s Max Iversen, who averaged 31 points in three games. Hopefully college coaches saw what Apple Valley’s senior duo of Trey Parker and Camare’ Young did at state, especially Parker’s 33 points in the 4A championship.

There are great players and also great teams. Tartan didn’t get a storybook ending to the program’s first state semifinals appearance since 2005, but the Titans still finished 31-1. Duke King (28 points), Kevin Wilson Jr. (22 points) and Emmanuel Oyesanmi (21 points) helped them combine for 14 three-pointers in a 92-85 overtime third-place game victory over Maple Grove. King graduates but Tartan is in good hands with Wilson and Oyesanmi.

Until next year, hoops fans.

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About the Author

Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

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