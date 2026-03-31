Five takeaways from the 2026 Minnesota boys basketball state tournament

Anyone who didn’t watch or read about this year’s boys basketball state tournament might be wondering why people are still talking about the many unpredictable and memorable moments that took place.

There were unexpected championship matchups, a first-time champion, programs breaking title droughts and also one adding to a dynasty.

There were breakout performances from future stars and a last hurrah of some the best players in the state.

Here are five takeaways from the 2026 boys basketball state tournament:

Bracket busters

Remember when Wayzata looked like the team to beat heading into the state tourney after throttling rival Hopkins by 30 points in the section finals? Well, No. 7 seed Apple Valley only led for 24 seconds in the state quarterfinals before it outscored the No. 2-seeded Trojans 14-6 in the final seven minutes to pull off the shocker of all shockers. The Eagles also beat No. 3 seed Maple Grove by double figures to reach their first title game since 2018.

Watch highlights from the game that ended with Apple Valley’s fans and players celebrating the victory nobody saw coming.

Chaska managed to fly under the radar with a 22-game win streak entering state, but the No. 5-seeded Hawks, who won 11 games in 2024-25, became the biggest Cinderella story after upsetting No. 1 Tartan.

Chaska defeated Apple Valley in the Class 4A final to win its first title since 2004.

Meanwhile, Hills-Beaver Creek, the fifth seed in the Class 1A tournament, used football toughness and talent from a Prep Bowl Nine-Player champion to win the Patriots’ first Class 1A basketball crown with upsets of No. 1 Henning, No. 2 Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton and No. 4 Southland.