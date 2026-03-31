Five takeaways from the 2026 Minnesota boys basketball state tournament

Forrest was the leader of a Hawks offense that shot 54% from the field and a defense that held Apple Valley to 31% shooting in the title game. Keenan made nine three-pointers in three games. Jochum sealed the 4A title game by making all eight free throws in the second half.
Idoko, standing 6-8, backed up his No. 1 ranking in the 2028 class with 23 points and nine rebounds in DeLaSalle’s loss to Totino-Grace in the Class 3A final. Wallace-Johnson also impressed with a 19-point, 11-rebound effort for the Islanders, who will be formidable next year with fellow juniors Jaeden Udean and Kamar Thomas returning.
Goodhue’s top scorer during a Class 2A runner-up finish was Loos, with 23 points per game on 59% shooting as a sophomore.
Totino-Grace’s most impactful players were seniors, but Hines led the Eagles in scoring with 19 and 15 points in the last two games on 10-for-14 shooting from three-point range.
Minnehaha Academy’s junior tandem of Troup and Green combined for 40 of their 45 points in the second half of a win against Goodhue in the 2A final. The youngest all-tourney player this year was Redhawks eighth-grader Carter Cupito, who averaged 13 points in three games.
In all, there were 20 underclassmen on the all-tournament teams in all four classes.
Comments